Probe underway after train slams into bus; leaving 8 dead, scores injured

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 8 – Police in Naivasha have launched investigations into circumstances surrounding a tragic crash between a Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) bus and a cargo train that left 8 people dead and scores injured.

The crash occurred at Morendat area off the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on Thursday evening as the bus was ferrying workers home.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Keter said the eight died instantly while survivors were taken to Naivasha Sub-County hospital with multiple injuries.

Keter added that some of the survivors were in critical condition due to the heavy impact of the collision that also causes extensive damage on the bus.

‘The bus driver failed to stop at a railway crossing and was ploughed by the on-coming freight train which dragged it more that 200 metres from the point of collision,” he said.

The crash caused heavy traffic snurl-up along the busy Naivasha-Kasarani road.

Services along Naivasha-Nakuru Railway Line were also paralysed as Police and Kenya Red Cross Society personnel evacuated survivors.

Residents and passers-by joined in the rescue mission that involved removing survivors who has been trapped in the mangled bus.

Witnesses blamed the accident on poor visibility because it was raining heavily when the accident occurred.

KPC Managing Director, Joe Sang confirmed that the bus was ferrying workers from the nearby Morendat Training and Training and Conference Centre MTCC

MTCC is an institution owned and managed by KPC.

While sending his condolence to the families who lost their kin and empathy to those injured, Sang assured the public and stakeholders that the company was doing everything possible to manage the situation and provide the necessary support to those affected.

He said KPC was working closely with the medical teams and local authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible care.

He added that the company would facilitate airlifts for the critically injured.

“We will continue to share updates as more details become available,” he peomised.

The bodies of deceased were taken to Naivasha sub-county Hospital Mortuary.