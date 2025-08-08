Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Probe underway after train slams into bus; leaving 8 dead, scores injured

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Keter added that some of the survivors were in critical condition due to the heavy impact of the collision that also causes extensive damage on the bus.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 8 – Police in Naivasha have launched investigations into circumstances surrounding a tragic crash between a Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) bus and a cargo train that left 8 people dead and scores injured.

The crash occurred at Morendat area off the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on Thursday evening as the bus was ferrying workers home.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Keter said the eight died instantly while survivors were taken to Naivasha Sub-County hospital with multiple injuries.

Keter added that some of the survivors were in critical condition due to the heavy impact of the collision that also causes extensive damage on the bus.

‘The bus driver failed to stop at a railway crossing and was ploughed by the on-coming freight train which dragged it more that 200 metres from the point of collision,” he said.

The crash caused heavy traffic snurl-up along the busy Naivasha-Kasarani road.

Services along Naivasha-Nakuru Railway Line were also paralysed as Police and Kenya Red Cross Society personnel evacuated survivors.

Residents and passers-by joined in the rescue mission that involved removing survivors who has been trapped in the mangled bus.

Witnesses blamed the accident on poor visibility because it was raining heavily when the accident occurred.

KPC Managing Director, Joe Sang confirmed that the bus was ferrying workers from the nearby Morendat Training and Training and Conference Centre MTCC

MTCC is an institution owned and managed by KPC.

While sending his condolence to the families who lost their kin and empathy to those injured, Sang assured the public and stakeholders that the company was doing everything possible to manage the situation and provide the necessary support to those affected.

He said KPC was working closely with the medical teams and local authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible care.

He added that the company would facilitate airlifts for the critically injured.

“We will continue to share updates as more details become available,” he peomised.

The bodies of deceased were taken to Naivasha sub-county Hospital Mortuary.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Castigates Gachagua Over ‘Cousin’ Remarks

He called on Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto’s unity and development agenda

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi lawyer arrested over Sh79mn fake gold deal

The victim was lured into a fake gold export deal involving 250 kilograms of gold, allegedly set for shipment to Dubai aboard a private...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches National Medical Equipment Service Project

The new initiative, which will run for seven years, is underpinned by a fee-for-service model.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi advocates diplomatic efforts amid trade tariffs tiff with Tanzania

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration, Mudavadi noted that dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving regional disagreements.

3 hours ago

County News

Gender equality icon, ex-Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo to be laid to rest on Friday

Asiyo, who passed away on July 16, 2025, in North Carolina, USA, at the age of 90, was remembered as a distinguished stateswoman, a...

4 hours ago

County News

Death toll in Mwihoko plane crash rises to 6

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says it lost both radio and radar contact with Air Traffic Control at 2:17pm approximately 3 minutes after takeoff.

12 hours ago

Top stories

PS Kiptoo Denies Financial Loss in e-Citizen Platform, Contradicts Auditor General’s Report

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Principal Secretary for National Treasury Chris Kiptoo has denied any financial loss in the management of the government’s digital...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aircraft Goes Down in Githurai 45, Casualties Unknown

The casualties of the incident are yet to be know but police and emergency responders are at the scene.

19 hours ago