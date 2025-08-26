Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to receive Order of the Golden Heart

This marked his first formal sojourn to Kenya since succeeding his late father.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto is set to present Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with the Order of the Golden Heart after talks at State House Nairobi.

The agenda of the visit is focused on strengthening current and future areas of cooperation between Kenya and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Prince Rahim, the 50th hereditary spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

This marked his first formal sojourn to Kenya since succeeding his late father, His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who passed away at the age of 88 in February 2025.

“Kenya today welcomed a historic visit as I received His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, who is in the country for his first official engagement since succeeding his late father, His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who passed away in February 2025 at the age of 88,” Mudavadi stated.

The AKDN has had a profound impact on the country, positively affecting millions of Kenyans in various areas, including healthcare, education, media, economic empowerment and environmental stewardship.

Prince Rahim’s visit comes months after Ruto conferred upon him the prestigious Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya, the country’s highest civilian honour.

According to a gazette notice dated March 7, Ruto conferred Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.).

He also conferred Princess Zahra Aga Khan, daughter of the late Aga Khan IV, with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.).

