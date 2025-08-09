President Ruto says he won’t be intimidated by ‘Wantam’ sloganeering

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed that he will not be intimidated or distracted by growing criticism from the opposition.

The President accused his rivals of having no concrete agenda for the country, while reiterating that the broad-based government model remains the way forward.

“We want to tell those criticising empowerment that we have no plans to stop the initiative. In fact, we are expanding it to the wards across the country to reach more people,” Ruto said.

He made the remarks when hosted over 15,000 Nairobi residents from 1,100 community groups at State House for the Nairobi County Empowerment Programme.

Ruto distributed motorbikes, tents, PA systems, water tanks, washing machines, catering equipment, and printing machines to boost small-scale and informal sector businesses.

The President announced that the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, will fund 70 young people from each of Kenya’s 1,450 wards with KSh50,000. The total number of beneficiaries will be 100,000.

“We are empowering 70 youths from each ward so that they can start small businesses in our effort to make them economically independent,” the President.

He also told off those opposed to the Hustler Fund, saying they have no alternatives to the transformation agenda.

“These people are lecturing us from posh hotels and taking tea worth KSh1,000 a cup do not know the problems facing hustlers at the grassroots,” he said.

On politics, President Ruto said Kenyans have the final say on the number of terms leaders would serve.

“We will never succumb to the threats of one term by leaders who have no agenda for this country,” President Ruto pointed out.

He explained that the broad-based government was the best option for uniting the country.

“I am committed to the transformation of this country. We must eliminate tribal hatred and divisive politics,” he said.