President Ruto orders release of over 9,000 motorcycles with no cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President William Ruto has ordered the release of more that 9,000 motorcycles held without cases.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with representatives from the Boda Boda sector, the head of state directed Interior Principal Secretary Raymon Omollo and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to act within a week.

President Ruto stated that boda boda operators are legitimate entrepreneurs whose businesses must be supported.

“We will work with all stakeholders to enact a law that embraces self-regulation that will help spur the sector’s growth,” he stated.

“Gave amnesty to owners of motorcycles which have been detained at police stations and are not linked to criminal cases.”