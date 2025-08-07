Connect with us

President Ruto orders release of over 9,000 motorcycles with no cases

President Ruto stated that boda boda operators are legitimate entrepreneurs whose businesses must be supported.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President William Ruto has ordered the release of more that 9,000 motorcycles held without cases.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with representatives from the Boda Boda sector, the head of state directed Interior Principal Secretary Raymon Omollo and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to act within a week.

President Ruto stated that boda boda operators are legitimate entrepreneurs whose businesses must be supported.

“We will work with all stakeholders to enact a law that embraces self-regulation that will help spur the sector’s growth,” he stated.

“Gave amnesty to owners of motorcycles which have been detained at police stations and are not linked to criminal cases.”

