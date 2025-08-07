Connect with us

President William Ruto in London, UK, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Credit - Jose Sarmento Matos—Bloomberg/Getty Images

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns with Ghana after chopper crash that killed 8 people

In his message of condolence, the head of state described it as a profound loss for the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President William Ruto has condoled with Ghanaian President John Mahama following the helicopter crash that killed eight people including two ministers.

In his message of condolence, the head of state described it as a profound loss for the country.

“We extend our condolences to H.E. President John Mahama, the Government, the people of Ghana and the bereaved families following a tragic helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two ministers,” he stated.

“We stand in solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss and offer our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.”

Ghana’s ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson says.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed,50, were killed in the crash, which Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described as a “national tragedy”.

Earlier, the Ghana Armed Forces said the Z9 helicopter, which was carrying three crew and five passengers, had gone “off the radar”.

It had taken off from the capital, Accra, at 09:12 local time (and GMT) and was heading to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining.

The eight bodies have been retrieved from the wreckage and have been transferred to the capital, Accra, in a military plane, the Ghana Armed Forces said.

Images purportedly showing the charred remains of the helicopter have been circulating on social media.

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended all his scheduled activities for the rest of the week and declared three days of mourning starting from Thursday, according to a statement from his office.

The government, through the president’s chief of staff, directed the country’s flags to fly at half-mast. He also extended condolences to “the servicemen who died in service to the country,” on behalf of President Mahama and the government.

The authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash. The Ghanaian military said investigations had been launched.

Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.

The crew members were named as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President Mahama was feeling “down, down emotionally”, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu was cited as saying by news agency AFP.

Boamah served under Mahama’s previous government as communications minister and before that he was minister of environment. As defence minster he tackled jihadist activity that was brewing in the northern border in Burkina Faso.

In 2022, a France-based NGO, Promediation, said its research showed that jihadist groups had recruited between 200 and 300 young Ghanaians.

Violence in the area has also been on the rise, with concerns that jihadists may be trying to exploit communal in-fighting between rival communities in northern Ghana.

Boamah’s book A Peaceful Man In An African Democracy, about former president John Atta Mills, was due to come out later in the year.

Muhammed was at the forefront of the battle against illegal gold mining, which has wrecked the environment and contaminated rivers and lakes.

Protests against the practice, known locally as Galamsey, peaked during Mahama’s run for the presidency last year.

