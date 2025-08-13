Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches construction of Tom Mboya University Student’s Village

The facility marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative to provide 170,000 beds for students in technical training colleges.

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Aug 13 – The construction of the first student accomodation under the Affordable Housing program has commenced in Homabay after President William Ruto laid the foundation stone for the Tom Mboya University Student’s village.

The 2,064 beds Student’s village is a first step in addressing the deplorable living conditions faced by students across the country while adressing the growing demand for safe, affordable, and quality accommodation for university students.

The facility marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative to provide 170,000 beds for students in technical training colleges, Kenya Medical Training Colleges, and universities across the country in the first phase.

The President said the programme is part of the broader housing fund agenda, which has already delivered 160,000 housing units in various categories of cosntruction, as well as the construction of over 400 new markets nationwide.

The President emphasized that the student housing project aims to bring learners back to campus and provide them with safe, secure, and conducive environments for study, away from the risks associated with unsafe off-campus housing, including muggings, sexual assault, and other forms of insecurity.

Homa Bay has become the first county to benefit from this initiative, which will be rolled out progressively to all universities, Kenya Medical Training Colleges, and technical training institutions.

The President noted that the project will not only improve learning conditions but also create economic opportunities through the supply of cement, steel, quarry materials, and other construction inputs, benefiting people from various sectors and faiths.

Housing PS Charles Hinga said the construction will comprise two state-of-the-art hostel blocks—one G+9 hostel block and one G+14 commercial hostel block—along with integrated academic and social infrastructure.

He added that the facilities are designed to foster a secure, accessible, and community-oriented environment, enabling students to thrive both academically and socially.

According to the PS, The project will generate over 1,500 jobS direct and indirectly, with priority given to local youth and women, while the Homabay Jua Kali sector will be integrated into the project’s supply chain through ring-fenced contracts valued at approximately KES 285,000,000.00 for the supply of windows, doors among other components

Tom Mboya University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles O. Ochola, welcomed the project, noting that it would significantly improve the quality of life for students at the institution.

He expressed pride in Homa Bay being the first beneficiary of the landmark initiative, which he described as a milestone for the university community and the country.

