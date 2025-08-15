President Ruto launches construction of Sh750mn Awendo Affordable Housing Project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – President William Ruto on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Awendo Affordable Housing Project that will deliver 293 housing units within the next 12 months at a cost of Sh750 million.

Speaking at the proposed 1.8-acre site when he handed over the plot to the contractor, M/s Ellys Engineering Works Limited, President Ruto said his government was intentional in supporting projects that uplift living standards of all Kenyans as well as provide decent jobs and new business opportunities for Jua Kali sector workers.

“This project provides undeniable evidence that my government is promoting development in all regions equally. The AHP is working for all Kenyans, and no region will be left behind on development matters. Today, Awendo’s skyline is going to experience an unforgettable change that will directly benefit local residents, business people and define modern living with Awendo,” he stated.

“The drive to activate economic activities in all town centres is unstoppable and my government is keen on providing the much-needed support to attract such investments that unlock new investments in every part of the country.”

The project sitting adjacent to the Awendo Mosque will comprise of two high-rise residential blocks—a 14-storeyed block with 165 units and a 15-storeyed block with 128 units, where residents will benefit from access to a standalone community centre, a playground, parking facilities, landscaped green spaces, a garbage receptacle, a powerhouse, a guardhouse, and internal access roads.

During the construction phase, 440 workers will be employed on site with Migori Jua Kali sector benefiting from ring-fenced contracts worth KES 249,787,541.46 for the manufacture and supply of windows, doors, and balustrades. This is aimed at ensuring a substantial portion of project expenditure remains within the local economy.

As part of community empowerment, Anindo Primary School, located next to the site is also earmarked for upgrading with all facilities being expanded to accommodate the expected influx of new learners.

The project is in line with the government’s agenda to provide an on-the-job learning platform that directly benefits local people to acquire employable skills in masonry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical wiring, painting, landscaping, gardening, LPG reticulation, interior design, welding and metal fabrication, among others. Beneficiaries will be assessed and certified through the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

Awendo’s AHP will reawaken the local economy with transporters, food sellers, house owners, salon, barbers and matatu operators getting new business as the project is rolled out.