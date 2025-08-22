Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

President Ruto calls on Africa to reform and revitalise agriculture

The President pointed out that Africa has abundant resources, including minerals, renewable energy, and a young, tech-savvy and hardworking workforce.

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 22 – President William Ruto has called on Africa to reform and revitalise agriculture so as to stop exporting raw materials for processing in other countries.

Speaking at the last day of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, the President said Africa’s urgent challenge is to accelerate the pace of inclusive wealth creation to eliminate poverty, create jobs, and restore dignity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed out that this practice must change to correct the imbalance in global trade, a situation that has locked out Africa out of opportunity and stifled the aspirations for industrialisation.

“Partners like Japan can help remedy this skewed trade by investing in local manufacturing and industrialisation, supporting local agricultural value chains, and financing renewable energy generation to power industry,” he said.

The President pointed out that Africa has abundant resources, including minerals, renewable energy, and a young, tech-savvy and hardworking workforce.

“By adding value to what we produce, whether it is coffee, tea, minerals, textiles or services, we build industries, create local wealth and, therefore, empower our people,” he said. 

 He went on: “This is how Africa stops being the world’s supplier of unprocessed raw materials and extractives, and becomes a global hub for high-value production, innovation, and prosperity.”

President Ruto noted that over the years, TICAD has remained faithful to its founding principles of African ownership, inclusivity, openness, and genuine partnership.

“We commend the Government of Japan and the co-organisers for sustaining this unique framework,” he said. 

He said Kenya deeply values Japan’s consistent support in critical sectors: Education, health, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and security, saying such partnerships have been central to Africa’s socio-economic progress.

The President told the meeting that resilient, adaptive, and inclusive societies form the foundation of Africa’s transformation. 

“The Society Pillar challenges us to invest deliberately in people, including their health, education, and their well-being. Only then can Africa unlock its vast potential through holistic human capital development,” he explained. 

He said Africa is richly endowed with natural resources and a youthful population of nearly 400 million, bursting with energy, creativity and innovation. Yet, systemic social challenges persist.

“To close this gap, we must champion programmes aligned with global, regional, and national priorities, and tailored to build inclusive and resilient societies that leave no one behind,” he pointed out. 

In Kenya, President Ruto said the government is implementing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, anchored on building a fair and inclusive society in which every citizen has a stake.

“By expanding opportunities, enhancing access to services, and empowering communities at the grassroots, we are bridging divides and ensuring prosperity is shared equity, ” President Ruto explained. 

Earlier, President Ruto also met with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Mokhtar Diop and said Kenya had excellent ties with the World Bank Group, of which IFC is the private sector arm.

He explained that Kenya has made a decision to divest from said the experience with the privatisation of the Kenya Commercial Bank and Safaricom have proven that there is value in going in this direction.

 The Head of State also met officials of various Japanese companies, including Sumitomo Corporation, Marubeni Corporation and Fujita Corporation. 

“We are creating a good environment for business to invest, grow and flourish in Kenya through a progressive and facilitative legal, tax and incentives’ regime,” he said. 

He said Kenya has become an attractive destination for many international and regional companies.

“For example, more than 120 Japanese companies operate in Nairobi, engaging in an array of businesses ranging from construction to manufacturing,” he said. 

He called for the elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers that make it difficult for Kenya and Africa’s agricultural products to access the Japanese market.

“They committed to expanding their businesses in our country and to be our partners in facilitating balanced trade between Kenya and Japan,” said President Ruto.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC probing 5 Governors over graft

The probe also targets 11 former governors linked to similar offenses under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC says it has no evidence of extortion by MPs

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Commission has not opened investigations into the alleged bribery racket, noting that no formal complaint or...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sections of Thika road closed ahead of Kenya-Madagascar CHAN clash

The large contigent of police officers has been deployed around the 48,000 seater sports facility as part of security arrangements.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

MFA hails impactful tenure as Amb Attiya completes tour of duty as Egypt’s envoy

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei bade farewell to Ambassador Attiya, commending his pivotal role in advancing bilateral ties.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua accuses Ruto of assembling police-backed militia to target opponents

Her remarks came after chaos erupted along Mombasa Road shortly after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA defends Sh20mn payment to Homa Bay’s Nyandhiwa Health Centre

SHA CEO Mwangangi denied reports that the centre was a 'ghost facility.'

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Japan Confirms Sh22bn Samurai Financing for Kenya’s Vehicle Assembly and Energy Reforms

The announcement was made during the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA, Police arrest 9 in Eastleigh crackdown on unlicensed courier services

The CA urged all firms offering parcel and courier services to obtain the necessary licenses from its offices in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, and...

21 hours ago