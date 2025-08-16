Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints new parastatal board chairs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has appointed James Owino as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Commission for University Education.

His appointment takes effect from August 15, and will run for a similar three-year period.

Through a gazette notice, President Ruto also appointed John Antira Ketora as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation.

His term will run for three years, effective immediately.

At the Kenya National Shipping Line, the Head of State re-appointed Levi Franklin Mghalu as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Mghalu, who has previously served in the same capacity, will continue for another three-year term.

