Police Service disowns OCS behind push to cut women recruits to 20pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — The National Police Service (NPS) has distanced itself from remarks by a junior police commanding officer calling for a reduction in the number of female recruits, saying the comments do not reflect the official position of the Service or the government.

Nyahururu-based officer Isaac Kimutus had suggested that female recruitment should be scaled down to 20 percent, arguing it would make law enforcement more effective.

He cited the recent Gen Z protests, claiming they would have been better managed by male officers, and controversially remarked that some female officers “vomit while on duty.”

In a statement released Saturday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga clarified that the comments were made during the 23rd Jukwaa la Usalama Forum held in Laikipia County on July 31 and represented the officer’s personal views.

“These remarks, which were shared across various social media platforms, expressed his personal views on the need to, as he termed it, ‘scale down’ the future recruitment of women into the National Police Service,” said Nyaga.

“The NPS further emphasizes that the officer’s remarks were personal and do not reflect the official stance of the government.”

Committed to gender inclusion

The forum was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and other senior government officials.

Both the CS and the IG reportedly reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender inclusion in all sectors, including security.

Nyaga stressed the critical role women continue to play in law enforcement, policing, and service delivery both in Kenya and in international assignments.

“A significant number of women officers are serving internationally — an achievement attained through merit, dedication, and professional competence, not chance,” he said.

He further reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to upholding the constitutional requirement that no more than two-thirds of employees in public institutions be of the same gender.

“The NPS remains committed to achieving and upholding the constitutional one-third gender rule in national employment and representation,” the statement added.

The Service also commended all its officers, regardless of gender, for their dedication to promoting safety and security across the country.

This clarification comes amid growing public concern over gender representation in security agencies and renewed calls for strict adherence to constitutional provisions on equality and inclusion.