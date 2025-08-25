Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police reconcile rival boda boda operators in Kisumu following deadly clashes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Police in Kisumu have restored calm following violent weekend clashes between boda boda riders and a local youth group known as mbogi, which left one person dead and several others seriously injured.

County Police Commander Hilary Toroitich confirmed the arrest of five suspects linked to the incident, assuring residents that security agencies will uphold law and order.

“What we witnessed was unfortunate and must never be entertained. This city is ours, and at all cost, we must maintain peace,” Toroitich told reporters on Monday.

The violence erupted on Saturday night after the mysterious killing of a member of the youth group, sparking retaliatory attacks. In the chaos, the boda boda office was set ablaze and several riders sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police later brokered a peace meeting between the rival groups, during which both sides agreed to end hostilities. Toroitich warned that group leaders who breach the pact would be held personally accountable.

“This city cannot prosper if such attacks continue,” he said.

Boda boda Chairman Jacob Ochieng welcomed the reconciliation, urging riders to embrace peace and calling for perpetrators of violence to face justice.

“Anyone found causing violence in the name of boda boda should be arrested and charged. We are committed to peace,” Ochieng stated.

Willis Akoth, a businessman and leader of the youth group, pledged to fund the reconstruction of the boda boda office that was destroyed.

“We are here for peace. I will mobilize funds to rebuild the office as soon as possible,” said Akoth.

The two leaders publicly shook hands in the presence of police officers, symbolizing their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

