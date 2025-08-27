Police probing resurgence of radicalisation in Chakama after 4 bodies exhumed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Police are investigating a resurgence of radicalization activities in Binzaro area, Chakama, after the exhumation of 4 bodies and 8 body parts.

According to a police report, the exhumation exercise was conducted on 4 previously identified gravesites leading to the recovery.

“The state of bodies was noted to be wet skeletonization giving inference of recent interment. bodies recovered have been escorted for preservation at Malindi sub-county hospital,” the report stated.

The exhumation exercise is scheduled to continue on other identified gravesites.