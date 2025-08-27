Police in Siaya arrest man suspected of killing pregnant wife, son

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 27 – Police in Ugunja, Siaya County are holding a 40 year old man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and 3 year old son.

The suspect then attempted to commit suicide, by consuming a pesticide portion.

According to a local administrator of Madungu, Stephen Ndoj, the suspect was found in a conscious condition.

“When we arrived, we found the man lying in his sitting room and a plastic bottle of gladiator next to him,” he said.

Ndoj says the Tuesday night incident has left the village of Mbambra in shock.

“This unfortunate incident could have happened around 9am, because by this morning, the blood was clotting,” he said.

The father of the 40 years old suspect, who reported the matter to the local administration said he heard commotion from his son’s house but just retired to bed.

By Wednesday morning, while checking on his son at his house, a few kilometres from his aboard, he came to the reality of last night’s events.

Ndoj says it could be at the time, the suspect was killing his family members.

In the bedroom, the woman was lying facing down, having been hit with a blunt object at the back of her head.

The young boy too was in a pool of blood, with a gaping hole on his head but was still breathing.

He was rushed to Sigomre hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the killing is yet to be established, but the administrator suspects it could be a domestic squabble.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) documented the scene before transferring the bodies to Ambira sub county hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

The suspect is admitted in a local hospital under police protection to face murder charges upon discharge from hospital.