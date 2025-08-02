Connect with us

crime

Police arrest notorious Kwale gang in a raid on Lunga Lunga hideout

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — Police in Kwale County have arrested several suspected members of a notorious criminal gang during a dramatic raid in the Ngeneni area of Lunga Lunga Township, following a tip-off from members of the public.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Lunga Lunga Police Station conducted the operation on August 1 after receiving credible intelligence on the gang’s location.

The suspects are believed to be behind a series of criminal activities in the region, including murder and armed robbery.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as a key gang member wanted on an active murder warrant, was spotted in the company of his accomplices.

“The officers swiftly moved to the location and raided a single-room house, where the suspects were found armed with machetes,” the statement read.

The suspects were reportedly smoking cannabis at the time of the raid.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of approximately 257 grams of cannabis sativa and a black motorcycle with Tanzanian registration number MC890, which police suspect was used in multiple criminal operations across the border region.

All suspects were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody pending arraignment.

The NPS commended members of the public for providing the information that led to the successful operation.

“Investigations are ongoing, and additional arrests may follow as detectives pursue other leads connected to the gang’s network,” the statement added.

The operation comes amid heightened efforts by law enforcement to dismantle organized criminal groups operating in Kenya’s coastal and border regions.

