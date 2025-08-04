Connect with us

Polic officer on the run after killing girlfriend, her friend after dispute

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – A police officer in Kitui is being pursued after he shot his girlfriend dead and killed her friend at whose house she had fled as she sought refuge.

According to police, following the incident, the officer escaped on foot and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

The report indicated that he dropped his AK47 rifle with 26 bullets in a thicket and escaped on foot from the small town.

He and the girlfriend had quarreled before he embarked on the killing spree.

The incident happened on Sunday August 3 at night near a popular bar in the area, police and witnesses said.

Revelers at the bar had called police to report a man who was donning police uniforms was roaming there while armed.

Constable Bernard Siambe of Kanyonyoo police station had earlier on been assigned duties at the report office.

He was on duty and had been issued an AK47 rifle with 30 bullets when he decided to go and look for his girlfriend who he was informed was at a bar in the nearby market.

He and the woman had earlier on quarreled over unclear reasons.

While armed with the rifle, he walked from the report office to the bar where he spotted her.

Other revelers sensed danger and called police saying the officer was armed and in uniform.

The girlfriend identified as Joy Mutisya sneaked out of the bar and dashed to her friend’s house near there for refuge.

The policeman pursed her there where he shorn and killed her.

He also shot and killed the friend who was hosting her and identified as only Judy.

The assailant escaped the scene as his colleagues approached there.

He later called his bosses and informed them he had abandoned his AK47 rifle with 26 bullets in a thicket in the area as he escaped on foot, police said.

A search was staged at the said scene and the riffle was recovered in a thicket beside the road heading to Matuu, police said.

Additionally, its magazine was recovered with 26 rounds of ammunitions.

Police pursued the assailant towards Matuu before he escaped immediately in the nearby thickets.

The Search is ongoing, police said ok Monday morning.

Police said they recovered two spent cartridges from the scene.

The two bodies were taken to Kitui Level Five mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The incident could be linked to growing trauma among many police officers in the country.

In this article:
