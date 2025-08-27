Pervasive Graft in government a threat to the Constitution – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 — President William Ruto has cautioned that widespread corruption across all levels of government remains the single biggest threat to the full realization of the 2010 Constitution.

Speaking during the 15th anniversary of the Constitution’s promulgation, the President said entrenched graft within the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary continues to undermine the institutions created by the landmark charter.

“It is a fact that corruption exists in all arms of government — the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary — and each must confront this menace with honesty and resolve,” he stated.

President Ruto said Kenyans cannot enjoy the full benefits of the Constitution unless decisive action is taken to root out graft at all levels.

He emphasized that the Executive is not exempt, admitting that corruption within his own administration remains alarmingly high.

“Corruption must be chased down every alley, every corridor, and every corner of the Executive by every well-meaning citizen whenever it is spotted,” he declared.

The President challenged Parliament and the Judiciary to clean up their own houses and restore public confidence in governance.

“Shall members be counted among those who demand and enforce accountability, or among those who undermine the Constitution by entrenching corruption?” he posed.

The President also called on the Judiciary to uphold its independence, ensure swift and credible justice, and respond to public concerns around phrases such as “JuriPesa.”

“The Judiciary must rise to its highest calling: to cleanse itself, uphold its independence with integrity, and prove itself the true temple of justice for all Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto said his government is focused on implementing transformative programmes to actualize the Bill of Rights, particularly Article 43, which guarantees all Kenyans socio-economic rights such as access to education, healthcare, housing, food, water, and dignity.

On devolution, the President reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening county governments, which he said have played a key role in promoting equity and correcting historical imbalances.

“Since taking office in 2022, Ruto said his government has accelerated the full transfer of all 14 devolved functions to county governments.

Overall, since devolution came into effect 12 years ago, the National Government has transferred a cumulative KSh4 trillion to the counties,” he added.