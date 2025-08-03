Patriotic fever as Kenyans flock Kasarani for Stars’ CHAN opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Hundreds of football fans streamed into the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday afternoon ahead of the much‑anticipated African Nations Championship (CHAN) showdown between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Leopards.

By midday, the atmosphere outside the stadium was electric.

Fans draped in national colours waved flags, sang, and chanted in support of the home side.

Vendors lined the streets, cashing in on the growing crowd with sales of jerseys and snacks, turning the venue into a vibrant carnival of patriotic energy.

Fans arrived for the game under strict rules of engagement, including a ban on vuvuzelas, megaphones, loudspeakers, and offensive chants — restrictions that cast a cloud of uncertainty over attendance by local supporters accustomed to the vibrant isukuti dances and fanfare.

Security was visibly heightened, with police officers and private security teams manning entry points and conducting thorough screenings.

Long queues had formed by 10am, with early arrivals eager to secure seats for the 3pm kick‑off.

First responders

To ensure the safety and well‑being of players and spectators, the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) announced the deployment of response teams to both Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums.

“Support includes first aid services, ambulances for quick response and patient transfers, deployment of Red Cross Action Teams for crowd safety, psychosocial support, and tracing services to help reunite separated individuals with their loved ones,” KRCS stated.

Public transport operators reported increased demand along Thika Road, with matatus and ride‑hailing services recording brisk business.

Authorities also warned of traffic disruptions due to the closure of select roads, urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Inside the venue, preparations were in full swing as pitch‑side teams finalized logistics and media crews set up for live coverage.

Police patrols were stepped up in the surrounding areas, including a partial closure of the Thika Road service lane at Roysambu to ease congestion and bolster perimeter security.

After facing DRC, the Harambee Stars are scheduled to play Angola on August 7, Morocco on August 10, and Zambia on August 17 to conclude their group stage fixtures.

Kenya and DR Congo have met nine times previously, with the Leopards winning four matches, Kenya three, and two ending in draws. Their last encounter in 2019 ended in a 1‑1 stalemate.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are co-hosting the 2024 CHAN tournament, which kicked off on August 2 in Dar es Salaam. It runs until August 30.