Party politics taking shape in Nakuru ahead of 2027 elections

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 5 – Party politics in Nakuru is taking shape way ahead of the 2027 general elections with politicians allied to Kenya Kwanza’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) forging a joint force against perceived opponents.

This became evident during 3-day visit by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki when a high-powered brigade de-campaigned party members pledging allegiance to the opposition.

While urging residents to give President William Ruto and Governor Susan Kihika two terms in office, the politicians spoke ill of Nakuru Senator, Tabitha Karanja who fell out with the current administration.

Most of the speakers who included National Assembly Speaker, Kimani Ichung’wah, MPS Sabina Chege, nominated, Liza Chelule, Nakuru Woman Representative and her Kericho counterpart Beatrice Kemei among others openly urged constituents to vote in Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria as the next Nakuru senator.

This is contrary to the rallying call by the brigade including the DP to give UDA politicians more terms as Njoro MP, Charity Kathambi and Chelule are going for a third term.

Most of the speakers also warned residents against electing a 2027 gubernatorial candidate for Nakuru, calling him all manner of things and accusing him of embezzling public funds.

“I want to first of all apologize to Nakuru residents for bringing them Senatorial candidate who has not performed as per my expectation or to the required standards,” said Governor Susan Kihika during an economic empowerment Initiative event presided over by DP Kindiki.

The governor listed her development projects while at the same time promising to implement stalled ones such as the Rift Valley Regional Trauma Center and urged residents to re-elect her to accomplish her 10-year goal.

During the tour, the politicians dished out goodies including especially for boda boda riders who received helmets, reflectors and motorbikes.

Each of the MPs present dished out between Sh100,000 and Sh200,000 at each of the three functions with National Assembly majority leader, Ichung’wah topping the list with Sh500,000 for each sub-county visited.

President Ruto sent his contribution of Sh3 million for each event while DP Kindiki dished gave his share of Sh1.2 million for each sub-county.

During the three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Kindiki presided over three economic empowerment initiative events in Nakuru, two in Baringo and one in Laikipia and Meru respectively.

He maintained that the government would continue supporting development at the grassroots through financial support despite the distractions from the opposition.

