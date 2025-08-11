Parliament Cancels Recruitment of 38 Security Wardens

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11-The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has called off its planned recruitment of 38 Security Wardens, barely weeks after inviting applications for the positions.

The cancellation affects vacancies advertised under reference PSC/PJS/01/2025, which sought to hire officers responsible for enforcing security policies within the precincts of Parliament.

The roles included controlling access, operating screening equipment, conducting patrols, crowd control, and providing first aid.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission wishes to inform all interested applicants and the general public that the recruitment of Security Warden PSC 4 – (Thirty-Eight Vacancies) has been cancelled,” the notice read. “We regret any inconvenience caused.”

In a gazette advertisement signed by PSC Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye, the Commission announced that the recruitment process had been terminated, without giving reasons for the decision.

The initial advert, published in early July, had set July 15, 2025 as the application deadline, with candidates required to have a minimum KCSE grade of D+, paramilitary training, and at least three years’ service in a uniformed force.