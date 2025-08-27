Over 90 Nairobi MCAs threaten to impeach Sakaja over stalled projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Over ninety Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi have threatened to impeach Governor Johnson Sakaja alleging that he is out of touch with the challenges in the county.

This follows an informal meeting held by the MCAs on Tuesday where they expressed concern over stalled projects and unpaid contractors.

During the meeting, the ward representatives further stated that Sakaja’s deputy James Muchiri must also vacate office.

The MCAs are yet to draft the motion or collect the required signatures as they plan a retreat next week to deliberate on the move.

Majority Whip Moses Ogeto (Kilimani Ward) said that MCAs met in an informal meeting known as “speaker’s Kamkunji” to discuss members’ welfare and emerging issues.