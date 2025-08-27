Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 90 Nairobi MCAs threaten to impeach Sakaja over stalled projects

The MCAs expressed concern over stalled projects and unpaid contractors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Over ninety Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi have threatened to impeach Governor Johnson Sakaja alleging that he is out of touch with the challenges in the county.

This follows an informal meeting held by the MCAs on Tuesday where they expressed concern over stalled projects and unpaid contractors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, the ward representatives further stated that Sakaja’s deputy James Muchiri must also vacate office.

The MCAs are yet to draft the motion or collect the required signatures as they plan a retreat next week to deliberate on the move.

Majority Whip Moses Ogeto (Kilimani Ward) said that MCAs met in an informal meeting known as “speaker’s Kamkunji” to discuss members’ welfare and emerging issues.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to commence Kericho Governor Mutai’s impeachment proceedings

The process will formally begin on with the reading of the charges against Governor Mutai.

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probing resurgence of radicalisation in Chakama after 4 bodies exhumed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Police are investigating a resurgence of radicalization activities in Binzaro area, Chakama, after the exhumation of 4 bodies and...

11 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s health cartels get rich under SHA while patients die

From NHIF to SHA, billions have been looted while patients die on hospital floors. Kenya’s health reforms keep feeding cartels, not saving lives.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane farmers oppose residential development within cane growing zone

The meeting at Miwani in Kisumu, meant to discuss plot subdivision, fencing, beaconing, and murram grading, was cut short after farmers protested the move.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli says SHA should be granted full control of its IT system

According to Atwoli, SHA’s operations are “constrained” because its IT platform remains under the control of the DHA, MoH.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto confers Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart award

The award is in recognition of Prince Aga Khan V's personal commitment and the Aga Khan Development Network’s distinguished service to Kenya.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto appoints 14-member panel of experts to facilitate compensation of riot victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto has appointed a 14-member panel to develop a framework for compensating victims of protests and riots....

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows DPP’s application to proceed with further Investigations into GSU Officer’s Death

The suspects have lodged an appeal at the Migori High Court challenging the exhumation order.

21 hours ago