Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the initiative aligns with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s policy of creating employment opportunities for youth abroad under the “Kazi Majuu” program/Kilimo House

AGRICULTURE

Over 300 Kenya School of Agriculture students set for paid internships in UK

The students, drawn from the institution’s Nyeri and Thika campuses, will undergo training in England, Wales, and Scotland, where they will not only acquire modern agricultural skills but also earn an income during the program.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 1 – More than 390 students pursuing agriculture-related courses at the Kenya School of Agriculture are set to benefit from a six-month paid internship program in the United Kingdom.

The students, drawn from the institution’s Nyeri and Thika campuses, will undergo training in England, Wales, and Scotland, where they will not only acquire modern agricultural skills but also earn an income during the program.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a visit to the school’s main campus in Nyeri, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the initiative aligns with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s policy of creating employment opportunities for youth abroad under the “Kazi Majuu” program.

“We want to infuse agriculture into our youth. Those going out must be ambassadors of our country. Those saying we are not creating jobs for our youth are naysayers because we know we can create them both locally and abroad,” Kagwe said.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, who once benefited from a similar program, lauded the initiative, saying labor mobility is critical in addressing youth unemployment.

“As a country, it would be a fallacy to train only for ourselves in the age of the global village. We must embrace labor mobility as a sure way of creating jobs for our youth,” Wamatinga said.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina also expressed support for the program, dismissing criticism from the opposition.

“I support such initiatives since I am also a beneficiary—my son works in Germany. Those opposing such moves by the government are hypocrites because many of them also have relatives working abroad,” Maina stated.

The program is part of broader efforts by the government to expand opportunities for Kenyan youth in international labor markets while equipping them with globally competitive skills.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

FOOD INSECURITY

Kagwe warns vandalism of NCPB depots threatens food security

Preliminary assessments indicate that over 7,354 bags of fertilizer—each weighing 50kg and valued at more than 29.5 million shillings—were looted from the depot.

June 27, 2025

Kenya

CS Kagwe warns miraa cartels amid farmer exploitation

CS Kagwe condemned the unethical practices of certain traders who have been buying miraa from Kenyan farmers at as low as Sh200 per kilogram...

April 12, 2025

FOOD SAFETY

0ver 180,000 bags of fertiliser delivered daily to farmers, says Kagwe

Kagwe mentioned that the government has mobilized over 200 trucks to various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores to replenish supplies and address...

March 31, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Macadamia nut farmers urged to reject payments below Sh100

Macadamia Association of Kenya (MACNUT) Chairman Jane Maigua, assured farmers of fair pricing and value addition in the sector.

March 17, 2025

Kenya

NCPB to begin collection of 321,000 bags of wheat to address crisis

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, directed that NCPB will make payments to farmers within 30 days after delivery to the warehouses across the country.

March 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagwe aims for disease-free status with nationwide livestock vaccination

The three-year initiative will vaccinate livestock against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) biannually and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease...

January 31, 2025

Top stories

Kenya Launches Nationwide Livestock Vaccination to Combat FMD and PPR

The campaign aims to vaccinate 22 million cattle, 23 million sheep, 35 million goats, and 4.3 million additional cattle to eliminate Foot and Mouth...

January 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after MPs approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo have been sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after receiving National Assembly approval....

January 17, 2025