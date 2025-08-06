OPINION: When Farmers Fall Prey – Unmasking the Crisis of Counterfeit Agrochemicals in Kenya

In the hands of a Kenyan farmer, every seed represents hope—hope for a bountiful harvest, for school fees, for food on the table, and for dignity earned through honest work. Yet that hope is being quietly eroded by the growing menace of counterfeit agrochemicals that promise growth but deliver destruction.

Findings from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority’s 2025 national surveys confirm a deepening crisis. Agriculture is now the most affected sector when it comes to counterfeiting in Kenya. Alarmingly, 89.16 percent of consumers surveyed identified agricultural inputs—especially pesticides and herbicides—as the most commonly counterfeited products. This isn’t just a number; it’s a warning about a threat that is embedded in our food systems and impacting millions of farmers and consumers.

In the rural markets of Bungoma, Meru, Machakos, and Makueni, unsuspecting farmers continue to purchase fake inputs—cleverly packaged to resemble trusted brands. Sold cheaply through unregulated informal outlets, many of these products contain no active ingredients or, worse, toxic compounds that harm crops and degrade soil. The result is not just crop failure, but financial loss, deepening food insecurity, and rising despair among farmers.

Our firm-level survey reinforces this reality. Agrochemical companies and licensed distributors report widespread infiltration of counterfeits in their supply chains and retail networks. They are losing not just profits, but trust. When fake products fail, farmers begin to doubt even the genuine ones. Retailers lose credibility, and the entire agricultural value chain suffers. In such cases, it is not just private business at risk—it is Kenya’s food security.

Perhaps most worrying is the disconnect between awareness and action. While 83.85 percent of Kenyans surveyed are aware of counterfeit products, few report them. 36.08 percent believe nothing will be done, while 26.86 percent simply don’t know where or how to report. This silence allows counterfeiters to thrive, especially in areas where informal trade dominates and enforcement is limited.

The point of sale is a critical part of the problem. Over 60.48 percent of counterfeit agrochemicals are sold through informal traders, kiosks, and street vendors—everyday sources for most smallholder farmers. Without adequate regulation, these channels act as conduits for fake goods, blending them into the legitimate supply chain. By the time the farmer realises the damage, it is often too late to recover.

The national cost of counterfeiting is staggering. Kenya loses an estimated KSh 153 billion annually across sectors due to counterfeit trade, with agriculture among the worst hit. But these losses are more than economic—they are deeply personal. They affect the farmer whose crops fail despite doing everything right, the child who misses school due to lost income, and the family that goes hungry because fake products ruined a season’s work.

This fight cannot be won by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority alone. We are working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Revenue Authority, and law enforcement agencies to conduct market inspections, seize counterfeit goods, and prosecute offenders. But enforcement alone is not enough. That is why we are ramping up public education campaigns, partnering with farmer cooperatives, and introducing mobile-based product authentication tools that allow farmers to verify inputs before purchase. These efforts are aimed at empowering farmers with knowledge and tools to protect their livelihoods.

However, lasting impact requires a collective effort. Manufacturers must secure their packaging and invest in traceability. Agrodealers must source responsibly and educate customers. Community leaders must help raise awareness, and the media must continue to amplify the lived experiences of farmers across the country. Most importantly, farmers and consumers must be encouraged to report suspicious products without fear or hesitation.

Agriculture is the heartbeat of Kenya—it feeds our nation, fuels our economy, and sustains rural livelihoods. To protect it, we must confront the counterfeit agrochemical crisis with urgency, innovation, and shared responsibility.

Let us not wait for another planting season to be lost. The data is clear. The damage is real. The time for action is now.

Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge is the Executive Director of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA).