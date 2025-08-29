Connect with us

ODM Invites aspirants for Ugunja and Kasipul By‑Elections ahead of November 27 by-elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has invited applications from aspirants interested in seeking its ticket for the upcoming by-elections in Ugunja and Kasipul constituencies set for November 27, 2025.

The party’s National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) confirmed that ODM will field aspirants in several county assembly wards including Mumbuni North, Kisa East, Lake Zone, Nanaam, Chewani, Angata Nanyokie, Narok Town, Purko, Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, Ekerenyo, and Kariobangi North.The party has urged all aspirants to complete the process within the set timelines.

“According to the notice, application forms are available at the party’s Chungwa House headquarters in Lavington or can be downloaded from its website.”

“Applications must be submitted by Monday, September 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.,” read the statement signed by NECC Chairperson Emily Awita.

For the Member of County Assembly position, men will pay Sh50,000, while women, youth, and persons with disabilities will pay Sh25,000.

For the National Assembly and Senate seats, men will pay Sh250,000, and the other categories will pay Sh125,000.

The announcement follows the declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that all by-elections will be held on November 27, 2025.

IEBC said the gazettement of the polls is being done in two phases

