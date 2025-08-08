Nyanchwa Mission Hospital to continue services with cash and other Insurances amid SHA portal probe

KISII, Kenya Aug 8 – Nyanchwa Mission Hospital in Kisii says it will only attend to patients using other insurance providers or those paying in cash.

Speaking at the hospital, the management stated that they are working with the Ministry of Health to ensure the Social Health Authority (SHA) portal becomes operational again.

This development follows the suspension of the hospital’s contract with SHA for the provision of healthcare services to its beneficiaries.

In a letter, SHA cited fraudulent practices at the hospital, including the submission of claims for services not rendered.

“From our preliminary investigation, SHA has identified breaches of GCC Clause 16—corrupt and fraudulent practices—specifically claim uploading and unbundling,” reads the letter.

“Therefore, in accordance with Clause 16.2, Nyanchwa Adventist Mission Hospital is hereby suspended from providing health services to SHA beneficiaries and from transacting with SHA. This suspension takes effect immediately for a period of 90 days pending the completion of investigations. During this period, your facility shall not admit SHA beneficiaries, process notification requests, seek pre-authorizations, submit claims, or receive payment. SHA shall not be liable for any services rendered during this suspension without express written approval,” the letter further stated.

Hospital Administrator Daniel Michira clarified that the facility remains open and operational for patients using other insurance providers or paying in cash.

However, SHA beneficiaries will not be able to access services until the issue is resolved.

“The hospital is not closed—only the SHA portal is. We ask our clients using other insurance or paying cash to continue seeking services. SHA beneficiaries, however, may not benefit from the services for now,” he said.

He added that the hospital is working around the clock to resolve the matter and will provide an update once the issue is settled.

“We are complying with SHA’s directive, but all other hospital services continue as usual,” Michira added.