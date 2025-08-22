Connect with us



County News

Nyamira horror: Arsonists burn man, wife, daughter and grandson alive

The victims — a husband, wife, their daughter, and a grandson — died after their house was allegedly locked from outside and set ablaze with petrol by unknown assailants. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — Police in Masaba North, Nyamira County, have launched investigations into the gruesome murder of four family members who were killed on Thursday night in Matongo village.



According to police, the daughter, who was married and lived in eastern Kenya, had only recently visited her parents before the tragedy.

Two other girls who were staying in an adjacent house managed to escape.

They told police that the attackers attempted to pursue them but they hid, before alerting neighbors and the area chief who came to their rescue.

Tragically, the family had been preparing to take one of the daughters to university for her enrollment Friday morning.

Nyamira Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Stella Wanyale confirmed that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) collected the bodies, which were moved to Gucha Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

