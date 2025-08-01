Nurses, midwives plan Nairobi conclave ahead of nationwide strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has announced plans to hold a conclave in Nairobi on August 8, just hours before launching a nationwide strike at midnight.

Union Deputy Secretary General Maurice Opetu said the meeting will serve as the official launch of the industrial action, warning Kenyans to brace for disruptions in public health facilities.

“We are going to have a conclave of nurses in Nairobi to launch the strike,” Opetu said Friday.

“No services will be rendered in public hospitals until our grievances are addressed.”

The union accuses county governments of failing to implement the 2024 Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) salary review structure, despite its adoption by the national government.

“It is very unfair that the national government has taken heed and implemented the review, while county governors have declined,” Opetu said, adding that a few counties initially complied but later withdrew.

The nurses are also demanding the conclusion of stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations and the adoption of the career progression guidelines for health workers.

“They are taking us in circles over the matter. This is a delaying tactic. Let them adopt and implement the career progression guideline,” he said.

Opetu decried the persistent shortage of nurses in public hospitals, saying the burden on the few available workers compromises service delivery.

“In some facilities, you will find one nurse managing the entire dispensary — they are the cleaners, pharmacists, doctors, clinical officers, and everything,” he said.

The union has urged religious leaders to intervene and help push for a resolution to avert the strike.

Opetu also voiced support for Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s efforts to reform the health sector but urged him to review his decision to revoke nurse internship postings.

“Review these cases individually. Don’t lump them together,” he said.