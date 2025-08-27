“Nothing to celebrate,” Kenyans skeptical as country marks 15th Katiba Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kenya on Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

However, the commemorations is overshadowed by widespread skepticism among citizens and leaders who argue that the spirit of the charter is being eroded by state excesses and failures in governance.

President William Ruto, through a proclamation issued earlier this week, officially declared August 27 as Katiba Day, to be observed annually in commemoration of the Constitution’s promulgation.

While the day will not be a public holiday, the Head of State directed government institutions, schools, counties, and diplomatic missions to hold civic education and awareness events to honor what he termed “one of the most transformative constitutions in human history.”

“It is befitting for the people of Kenya to commemorate this day as a reminder of our collective duty to obey, preserve, protect, and implement the Constitution,” Ruto said.

But the President’s declaration has continued to draw sharp criticism, with many Kenyans insisting there is little to celebrate.

Citizens and leaders alike pointed to alleged human rights violations, shrinking civic space, corruption, and institutional failures as evidence that the country has strayed from the promises of the 2010 Constitution.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the proclamation, accusing the government of undermining the very Constitution it now seeks to honor.

“I saw the President gazetting Katiba Day. I was flabbergasted as to how foolish he thinks Kenyans are. He has violated the Constitution from the first to the last chapter,” Gachagua claimed, alleging that state agencies have been involved in abductions, killings, and stage-managed chaos during recent protests.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni echoed the concerns, blaming constitutional commissions for failing to uphold their mandates.

“We had won the constitutional commissions, which were supposed to have been another major achievement for us as a country. But those who have been charged with running them are the ones who have failed us,” Kioni said, noting unresolved challenges in representation and institutional accountability.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo also criticized the government, saying it was hypocritical to mark Katiba Day while curtailing fundamental freedoms.

“It is meaningless to declare Katiba Day without the government upholding the Constitution. Freedom of assembly and speech have been suspended. We need a new change,” Maanzo said.

Some citizens voiced similar concerns online, with many questioning the timing and sincerity of the commemoration.

“Katiba Day? Yet the political class desecrates the Constitution with theatrical piety,” one Kenyan wrote online.

Another described President Ruto’s proclamation as “a mockery of the Constitution,” accusing the state of denying freedoms and targeting young activists with abductions and trumped-up charges.

The Constitution of Kenya was born out of a reform movement following the deadly post-election violence of 2007–2008.

In a national referendum held on August 4, 2010, Kenyans overwhelmingly endorsed the new law with 68.6% of the vote.

It was promulgated on August 27, 2010, by then-President Mwai Kibaki in a historic ceremony witnessed by thousands.

The charter introduced devolution, stronger checks and balances, and expanded rights and freedoms, raising hopes of a more accountable and inclusive political system.

Fifteen years later, however, many Kenyans feel those aspirations remain unfulfilled.

While the Constitution remains celebrated globally as a progressive framework, critics argue that selective implementation, state overreach, and corruption have steadily undermined its gains.