Not your gate!: Mwaura, Nyamu barred from presidential entrance at Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu were on Sunday denied access to the presidential entrance at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, during the opening leg of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The two had arrived to watch Kenya’s 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo — a promising start for Harambee Stars in the tournament.

However, their arrival sparked a commotion at the main VIP entrance reserved for the Head of State an his entourage.

Viral videos circulating online show an altercation between security personnel and Senator Nyamu, who attempted to access the restricted area but was turned away.

Turned away

Government Spokesperson Mwaura faced similar treatment, raising questions about coordination and protocol enforcement at such high-profile events.

The tournament, which exclusively features players active in their home leagues, kicked off on August 2 and will run until August 30, bringing together 19 teams from across Africa in what is the largest CHAN edition to date.

“For every game you win, every player will get a million shillings. For every game drawn, every player will get half a million shillings. If you get to the finals, then your money will climb to Sh600 million,” President William Ruto had announced ahead of the tournament, pledging hefty incentives to motivate the national squad.

The 2025 CHAN marks a historic milestone for East Africa, with Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania co-hosting the continental tournament for the first time. Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium is Kenya’s main venue, where notable upgrades — including the installation of a canopy — have been completed as part of wider infrastructure development.

With the spotlight now on both football and event management, questions linger over how top officials found themselves denied entry, even as the country positions itself as a credible host for global sporting events.