No land grab: KURA confirms Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has dismissed claims of land grabbing along Kenyatta Avenue.

The agency clarified that the structures erected on the road’s median are temporary hoarding walls to support the construction of a viaduct and serve as safety barriers.

KURA confirmed the resumption of construction works on Friday following public concern and social media speculation suggesting private development on the site.

“Members of the public have been asking what is being built along Kenyatta Avenue. These are not houses. What we are building is a viaduct,” KURA Engineer Benjamin said during a site briefing.

The viaduct, once completed, will provide an elevated road link along Kenyatta Avenue, connecting Uhuru Highway to Moi Avenue and extending towards Haile Selassie Avenue. KURA said the project is aimed at easing congestion within Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The initiative is part of a broader traffic management plan that includes an interchange at the Valley Road–Kenyatta Avenue/Ngong Road/Nyerere Road junction, as well as an Upper Hill–Haile Selassie Overpass.