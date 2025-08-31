Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto accused opposition leaders—whom he did not name—of orchestrating violent demonstrations across the country in a bid to derail government programs and plunge the nation into lawlessness/FILE

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

“No going back on e-procurement roll out,” Ruto tells public officers

“We have said we are putting this e-procurement in place, so that everybody can know how much an item was bought for and who sold it to the government. And why did the person with two shillings not get that tender, but the person with ten shillings did? That is what we want to do,” the President said.

Published

SIAYA, Kenya Aug 31 – President William Ruto has ruled out any reversal of the government’s electronic procurement system, insisting it will remain in place despite growing opposition.

Ruto defended the platform as the most effective tool to eliminate corruption in the acquisition of government goods and services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Many people are used to getting corrupt tenders, something worth two shillings, we buy for ten shillings as a government because of corrupt procurement there with quotations and so on and so forth. We have said we are putting this e-procurement in place, so that everybody can know how much an item was bought for and who sold it to the government. And why did the person with two shillings not get that tender, but the person with ten shillings did? That is what we want to do,” the President said.

He dismissed critics, saying no amount of intimidation or blackmail would compel the government to abandon the system.

“I know there is resistance from procurement officers and accounting officers, they do not want this because they want to continue with the old corruption.”

“That is why they are writing headlines, oh, I don’t know, embezzlement, I don’t know, 5 billion, I don’t know what. You, with your corruption, your headlines, and your graft, cannot stop us from ensuring that government money is used as it should be. And we are going to implement in procurement. There is no going back,” The President explained.

The rollout of the mandatory e-procurement system has sparked mixed reactions, with a section of MPs and Governors voicing strong objections.

The e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system was officially launched on April 7, 2025, and is set to become the sole platform for all public procurement processes across Ministries, Departments, and Government Agencies (MDAs) starting from the 2025/26 financial year.

According to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, the system is expected to save the country up to Sh50 billion annually by curbing procurement-related fraud and inefficiencies.

The e-GP system digitizes the entire procurement process—from planning and bidding to contract management and payment.

Suppliers are required to register on the platform, submit bids online, and track the status of tenders and contracts.

Mbadi explained that the system’s rigid transparency and accountability features are deliberately designed to close loopholes that have long enabled corruption and irregular tendering.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Gachagua urges military action over alleged Jubaland militia in Mandera

"We asking the commander-in-chief of the Kenya Defence Forces to immediately order an operation to flush out foreign troops out of our land. This...

2 hours ago

EAC

Kenya, Uganda vow to ease cross-border congestion

"It is a serious concern to receive numerous complaints affecting business at the border points. We are committed to restoring normalcy at all cross-border...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto acknowledges CHAN setbacks, vows better planning for AFCON 2027

"We take to heart the lessons of co-hosting this tournament, and we will use them to strengthen our preparations for AFCON 2027," President Ruto...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku:Government Committed to Motivating Civil Servants Through Salary Harmonisation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Thee government has reaffirmed its commitment to motivating civil servants through the harmonisation of salaries and a comprehensive digital...

6 hours ago

crime

Kenya’s Ibrahim Jillo elected to Interpol Africa Committee

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation says Jillo's election reflects strong confidence in Kenya’s leadership and its unwavering commitment to enhancing regional and international cooperation...

20 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Trio charged with defilement in Mombasa

The suspects are accused of sodomizing a 15-year-old boy on diverse dates between August 15 and August 25, 2025 at Ganjoni in Mombasa County.

22 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC closes 544 health facilities over non-registration

KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki also stated that some hospitals had employed practitioners who were unregistered or unlicensed or were operating below the required...

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Infantino, Motsepe and Madagascar President to attend CHAN Final at Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – FIFA President Gi-anni Infan-tino and Madagascar President are among high level dignitaries expected to join enthuastic football fans who...

1 day ago