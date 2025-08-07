Connect with us

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds in ‘largest’ wildlife-trafficking bust

Nigeria’s porous borders, widespread corruption and weak enforcement have made it a key transit hub for ivory, pangolin scales and other wildlife products.

Nigeria’s customs agency says it has seized over 1,600 birds bound for Kuwait, in what it described as the country’s “largest” wildlife-trafficking bust.

Ring-necked parrots and green- and yellow-fronted canaries were intercepted at Lagos International Airport, by Nigeria’s Customs Service (NCS) on 31 July, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is the “largest” seizure by number, NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada told the BBC, in a country where wildlife trafficking is frequent.

The NCS said it was able to intercept the birds through routine checks.

The statement said the shipment didn’t have the required documentation and permits. Although the birds are common, they are required to have proper papers.

An investigation is underway to find and prosecute those responsible for the illicit cargo, it said, adding that the birds would be handed to the National Parks Service for rehabilitation before being released into the wild.

Although the seizure was made on 31 July, it was only shared publicly on Tuesday so as to not “jeopardise” the investigation, said Mr Maiwada.

He added that most trafficked animals from Nigeria are bound for Asia.

Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) – the international treaty which governs the trade in rare plants and animals – but remains a hub for illegal wildlife trafficking.

The illegal wildlife trade globally generates $7-$23bn (£5-17bn) annually, according to animal conservation charity BirdLife International.

Songbirds like canaries are in high demand in the global trafficking trade due to popular singing competitions, the charity said.

While rare species of wild parrots can fetch $1,000 or more.

