NGO Awards 2025 Launched as Sector Grapples with 25pc Funding Decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21— The NGO Awards 2025 has been launched today against the backdrop of a funding crunch that has seen Kenya’s NGO sector lose nearly a quarter of its financial support.

Organizers and leaders at the event warned that international aid cuts sparked by the Trump-era decision to scrap USAID and compounded by the war in Ukraine have left many life-changing community programs in jeopardy. They urged the sector to diversify funding sources and embrace homegrown solutions.

“Donor aid has reduced by 25 per cent. We need to diversify and embrace impact investing,” said CIHEB CEO Dr. Emily Koech.

Susan Otieno, CEO of the Aga Khan Foundation, added that Kenya must tap its culture of generosity. “If people can faithfully give to their churches, they can be inspired to give to causes that uplift communities provided NGOs lead with transparency and accountability.”

Kenya already ranks among the world’s most charitable nations. The World Giving Report shows that 86% of Kenyans donate to causes, compared to a global average of 64%. On average, Kenyans contribute 2.13% of their income to charity, placing the country fifth worldwide.

Speakers emphasized that credibility and governance remain central to winning local and international trust.

“Donors trust, but they verify. A credible board and transparent systems are what give funders confidence,” said Wangui Mukanu of the KCB Foundation.

This year’s Awards, themed “Fundraising for Impact,” will expand to 20 categories, adding Best in Peacebuilding, Best in Disability and Inclusion, and Foundation of the Year. Nominations are open at ngosawards.com until September 19, with winners to be honored at a gala ceremony on November 14.

The awards, now in their second year, were launched in 2024 in partnership with the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (formerly the NGOs Board) and Awesome Concepts Limited. Last year’s edition attracted wide participation, generating an estimated KSh 32 million in public relations value for NGOs.

Organizers said the 2025 awards will be bigger, with more private sector partners coming on board to sponsor categories and expand recognition.

Comedian and activist Eric Omondi, a past winner who has also raised millions for charitable causes, told the gathering that Kenyans’ generosity is unmatched but conditional.

“Kenyans are the most generous people I know. But they must trust you before they release their hard-earned money.”

Beyond the trophies, civil society leaders framed this year’s awards as a rallying call for resilience in a sector worth billions of shillings but increasingly under pressure.