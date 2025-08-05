National Research Fund roots for technology in addressing food security

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 5 – The National Research Fund (NRF) has maintained the importance of science and technology development in ensuring food security and dealing with climate change.

NRF Chief Executive Officer, Dickson Andala said research and evidence based solutions would also play a vital role in job creation, help in dealing with environmental degradation and public health challenges.

He said this realisation informed the decision of establishing the Kenya National Research Festival which is dedicated to cultivating discourse, fostering collaborations, igniting synergies, and promoting growth through knowledge exchange within research communities and stakeholders.

Speaking at Egerton University Njoro Campus where this year’s National Research Festival will be held, Andala said the country must move away from anecdotal decision making and embrace research as the bedrock of smart governance.

“The conversations at the research festival will help shape more responsive, evidence-informed policy frameworks that promote sustainable development and social Equity.

Andala who was accompanied by Egerton University Vice Chancellor, Issak Kibwage and Nakuru County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Leonard Bor food security was not just a development issue but a human right.

“The festival will showcase hose research and innovation can tackle Kenya’s food insecurity from multiple fronts such as development of drought resistant seed varieties, promotion of indigenous knowledge and bio-fortification, digitising market access and extension services and supporting youth and women in agribusiness,” he said.

Andala said the festival would feature live demonstration, field visits and case studies illustrating the power of localised innovation, especially in vulnerable regions such as Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

He explained that the event would provide a national platform for unveiling cutting edge research, connect research to practice showcase innovation, inform policy development and strengthen collaborations among academia, government, industry and local communities.

On the choise of Egerton University Njoro Camous as the venue of the 2025 Kenya National Research Festival, the NRF boss said the inauguration edition in Nairobi showed the need to decentralise knowledge sharing and take the research conversation to the counties.

He said Egerton was uniquely positioned to bring the national dialogue to life.