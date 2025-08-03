Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya stirs rebellion in DAP as Sifuna, Amisi plot showdown in ODM

Natembeya has been accused of orchestrating a coup within DAP‑K against party leader Eugene Wamalwa — a move that has exposed deep fractures in the outfit’s hierarchy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has set off a political storm within the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP‑K), as youthful Western Kenya politicians mount bold challenges to the region’s traditional political order.

In developments viewed as a rebellion against entrenched leadership, Natembeya has been accused of orchestrating a coup within DAP‑K against party leader Eugene Wamalwa — a move that has exposed deep fractures in the outfit’s hierarchy.

DAP‑K Secretary‑General Eseli Simiyu on Friday confirmed that the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) has acknowledged the rift, announcing plans to establish a disputes resolution committee to address the crisis.

“The national management committee has deliberated and found that there [is] a serious dispute between members of the party,” Simiyu said, adding that a national executive council meeting would soon convene to appoint the committee.

Old vs new

Party Leader Wamalwa, the apparent target of Natembeya’s restructuring calls, insisted the party’s internal mechanisms will handle the matter.

“We are a democratic party and we have very democratic institutions and mechanisms of resolving any disputes, and we have agreed that that [be] done democratically and peacefully,” Wamalwa said.

The wrangles escalated after Natembeya and his allies publicly questioned Wamalwa’s continued leadership, with talk of a looming takeover gaining traction in recent weeks.

Natembeya, who also serves as the party’s deputy leader, has denied staging a coup or planning to form a rival outfit, instead framing his push as an effort to expand DAP‑K’s appeal beyond its Western Kenya base and reposition it nationally.

Natembeya’s offensive comes as youthful politicians from Western Kenya also stir their respective parties.

In ODM, Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi — backed by Secretary‑General Edwin Sifuna — has announced plans for the “mother of all declarations” in Lukhome, Saboti, on Sunday, rallying disillusioned party members unhappy with ODM’s working arrangement with President William Ruto’s UDA.

The twin developments signal a generational pushback in Western Kenya politics, as emerging leaders challenge long‑standing party structures and demand bolder reforms to reposition their parties in the national conversation.

