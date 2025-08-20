Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

County News

Nairobi Water Company staffer charged with forging KCSE certificate

Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony was arraigned on Wednesday before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she faced multiple charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and uttering a false document.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — A Nairobi court has charged a revenue collection assistant, technician, and marketing assistant at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited with forging an academic certificate and fraudulently receiving millions of shillings in salary.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Chepkwony knowingly forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in her name, purporting it to be a genuine certificate issued by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

“The court heard that on an unknown date and place within the Republic of Kenya, with the intent to deceive, she forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in the name of Chepkemoi Teresia bearing a mean grade of C+ from Boron Secondary School, purporting it to be a genuine document issued to her by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), a fact she knew to be false,” the ODPP stated.

Salary fraud

Prosecutors further alleged that between March 1, 2013, and December 31, 2023, Chepkwony fraudulently obtained salaries totaling Sh7.5 million from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, having secured employment using the forged certificate.

She was also accused of uttering the false KCSE certificate to the company on September 18, 2017, with intent to deceive.

The prosecution told the court that she misled Human Resource Manager Titus Tuitoek by declaring in her personnel records that she held a C+ mean grade, information she knew to be false.

Chepkwony pleaded not guilty to all charges before Principal Magistrate C.N. Ondieki. The court ordered her release on a bond of Sh500,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or alternatively, a cash bail of Sh100,000.

She was further required to provide two contact persons whose details, including identification and phone numbers, will be retained in the court file.

The case will be mentioned on September 3, 2025, for further directions.

