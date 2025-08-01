Nairobi roads you must avoid during CHAN tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — The Nairobi Traffic Department has issued a traffic advisory to facilitate smooth movement and ensure security around the tournament venues ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) matches slated for August 3.

According to the notice from police, several key roads will be closed or partially restricted on match days.

The closures are aimed at easing access to the stadium and enhancing safety for fans, teams, and officials.

The affected roads which will be closed to regular traffic are: Aerodrome Road – from Madaraka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout, Lang’ata Road – from Madaraka Roundabout to Lusaka Roundabout (one side), Mombasa Road – from Lusaka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout (one side)

The Traffic Department advised motorists to use a number of alternative routes.

Vehicles from Mombasa Road heading to the CBD are directed to use Likoni Road–Enterprise Road via General Motors, or divert through the Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni.

Motorists and vehicles from Lang’ata Road to the CBD should use Raila Odinga Road or Muhoho Road at the Mbagathi Roundabout.

Thika Road-bound traffic

Traffic from Nairobi CBD to Thika Road, Ruiru, Juja, and Thika will use Limuru Road or Kiambu Road.

Additionally, matatus ferrying passengers to Kasarani Stadium are advised to use Ruaraka Baba Dogo Road and Ngomongo Road to access the Ngomongo Roundabout.

Vehicles coming from Thika Road will be diverted through the Eastern Bypass, Kiambu Road, or Limuru Road.

The traffic changes are expected to ease congestion around CHAN venues and ensure timely arrival of teams and fans.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba expressed confidence in the region’s preparedness, stating that the CHAN tournament—co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania—has generated massive interest across the continent.

“On my way from the airport, we could see that it is all about Pamoja CHAN. The marketing is really good, and people from all over Africa are eager to attend the matches,” he said on July 21.

Mosengo-Omba praised the three host countries for their cooperation and preparation, describing it as a model for future tournaments.

Motorists were advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow instructions from traffic police to avoid inconvenience.