NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital Disowns Herman Manyora's Claim to Chairmanship

The board said Manyora’s claim to the position of chairman was the product of a self-appointment process that is not recognized.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The Board of Management of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), which runs The Nairobi Hospital, has warned the public against dealing with political analyst Herman Manyora in any capacity.

In a public notice dated July 4, 2025, the board said Manyora’s claim to the position of chairman was the product of a self-appointment process that is not recognized under the laws and constitution governing the Association.

“He is not authorized to act on behalf of KHA/The Nairobi Hospital, and the institution will not be liable for any transactions or representations made by him or his agents,” the statement read.

The hospital urged all stakeholders and members of the public to disregard any communications or undertakings made by Manyora in the name of the hospital.

The Nairobi Hospital, one of the country’s leading private healthcare institutions, is currently under the stewardship of the duly constituted Board of Management.

