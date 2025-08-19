Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes Sh1.4mn worth of counterfeit alcohol in Murang’a

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kahuho Market in Murang’a County was the scene of a high-stakes operation on Monday night after the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), working in collaboration with the Murang’a Police Command, seized counterfeit alcohol valued at Sh1.4 million.

The raid, conducted around 8:00 p.m. the night before Jukwaa la Usalama Murang’a County edition and following a 100-day Rapid Result Initiative (RRI) on illicit alcohol directive by Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, was prompted by intelligence reports indicating illegal trade in counterfeit liquor.

During the operation, enforcement officers recovered 290 crates of assorted alcoholic drinks, including Smart Ice, Taifa Ice, Diamond Ice, and Apple Ice, all bearing fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps. Several cartons of Dallas Gin spirits were also confiscated.

The store where the products were found has been linked to Peter Nduati, alias “Mike Power,” a notorious trader in the region.

According to NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa, the fugitive owns 59 alcohol dispensing outlets across Murang’a County and has repeatedly bypassed law enforcement efforts over the years.

“This is not a small-time player. He is a well-known figure whose business empire thrives on illegality, and his continued evasion of the law underscores the scale of the challenge we face,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

At the time of the raid, the suspect was absent, but a woman believed to be his store manager was arrested and is currently detained at Kahuho Police Station.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for Nduati, determined to dismantle his extensive illicit trade network.

A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) team has taken over investigations, and the suspect is expected to face charges of tax evasion and contravention of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (2010).

The seized items have been handed over to the KRA Investigations Team, while samples will undergo further analysis at the Government Chemist and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to determine their safety.

NACADA has reiterated its commitment to working through a multi-agency approach to bring rogue traders to justice, warning that counterfeit alcohol not only deprives the country of much-needed revenue but also poses significant health risks to consumers.

Meanwhile, efforts to apprehend “Mike Power” are intensifying, with authorities vowing that his long history of evading justice will not be tolerated this time round.

