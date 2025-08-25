NACADA receives drug test kits from UNODC to boost war on drug abuse

Connect with us

Each kit has the capacity to conduct up to 500 tests, providing a much-needed resource to enforcement and laboratory teams.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Monday received a significant donation of 30 Drug Test Kits and 30 Precursor Test Kits from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Nairobi Office, in a major boost to Kenya’s fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

Each kit has the capacity to conduct up to 500 tests, providing a much-needed resource to enforcement and laboratory teams working tirelessly to combat drug-related crime across the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Nairobi, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa hailed the donation as a timely reinforcement of Kenya’s counter-narcotics efforts.

“This donation is a big boost to our national response to drug and substance abuse. With these kits, NACADA and our partner agencies will be better equipped to detect narcotics and precursor chemicals quickly, accurately, and on-site. It will strengthen intelligence-led enforcement and help us close in on traffickers and suppliers who continue to put our youth at risk,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

He further emphasized that the kits would not only support frontline enforcement operations but also aid public health and prevention programs.

“Early detection means early intervention. By identifying illicit substances at the source, we can disrupt supply chains before they reach our communities. Ultimately, this saves lives and protects the future of our young people,” he added.

The kits were presented by Mr. Boniface Wilunda, a representative of UNODC’s Nairobi Office, who underscored UNODC’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s ongoing efforts against drug trafficking and abuse.

“These drug and precursor testing kits are designed to be reliable, field-friendly, and scientifically validated. They will empower NACADA and other agencies to act with speed and confidence in identifying substances, thereby strengthening Kenya’s capacity to uphold the law and protect its people,” Mr. Wilunda noted.

The donation comes at a time when Kenya, under the leadership of Interior Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, is scaling up the 100 Days Rapid Results Initiative on illicit alcohol and drugs.

The addition of the UNODC kits complements the proposals in the recently launched National Alcohol Policy 2025, which emphasizes stronger enforcement, evidence-led interventions, and international collaboration.

With this new arsenal, NACADA and its partners have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding Kenyan communities from the scourge of drugs and illicit substances.

