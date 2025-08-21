NACADA nabs Sh17.5mn worth of counterfeit alcohol in Nyeri

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 21 – A NACADA-led multi-agency enforcement team delivered a major blow to the illicit alcohol trade, seizing counterfeit drinks and fake revenue stamps worth Sh17.5 million in a high-stakes operation.

The raid, conducted in the early hours of this morning, targeted Zidane Wines and Spirits, an outlet in Ruring’u linked to notorious counterfeiter Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u.

Acting on intelligence reports, officers moved in swiftly, cordoning off the premises and recovering a staggering haul of contraband products.

Among the brands confiscated were 9 cartons of Sweet Berry Vodka, 8 cartons of Dallas Gin, 36 cartons of Trace Vodka, 18 crates of Jambo Ice liquor, 125 litres of ethanol, 3 crates of Viena Ice, 12 crates of Diamond Ice, 8 crates of Jambo Ice, and 10 cartons of BEST Classic. Fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, used to disguise the illegal goods as legitimate, were also seized.

The prime suspect, Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u, who was arrested on-site, is no stranger to the law.

He currently has three pending court cases, all tied to counterfeit alcohol.

Speaking after the raid, NACADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa said the Authority decided to “smoke him out” to send a strong message to other offenders.

“This arrest should serve as a clear warning to all who profit from poisoning our communities. Lazaro has repeatedly attempted to circumvent justice, but his time has run out. Anyone involved in this illicit trade should know their day in court is coming,” Omerikwa declared.

Omerikwa further emphasised that NACADA is fully committed to implementing the directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen on the 100 Days Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against illicit alcohol.

“Today marks the third day since the directive was issued, and as you can see, operations have already been scaled up countrywide. We are leaving no stone unturned in the fight to rid our nation of counterfeit and toxic liquor,” he affirmed.

The crackdown also highlights the urgency of implementing proposals in the recently launched National Alcohol Policy 2025, which prioritises stricter regulation, enhanced enforcement, and consumer protection from harmful alcohol products.

As the multi-agency team intensifies its efforts, today’s bust in Nyeri stands as a clear reminder: the war against illicit alcohol is relentless, and those who profit from it will face the full force of the law.