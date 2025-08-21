Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nabs Sh17.5mn worth of counterfeit alcohol in Nyeri

The raid targeted Zidane Wines and Spirits, an outlet in Ruring’u linked to notorious counterfeiter Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 21 – A NACADA-led multi-agency enforcement team delivered a major blow to the illicit alcohol trade, seizing counterfeit drinks and fake revenue stamps worth Sh17.5 million in a high-stakes operation.

The raid, conducted in the early hours of this morning, targeted Zidane Wines and Spirits, an outlet in Ruring’u linked to notorious counterfeiter Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Acting on intelligence reports, officers moved in swiftly, cordoning off the premises and recovering a staggering haul of contraband products.

Among the brands confiscated were 9 cartons of Sweet Berry Vodka, 8 cartons of Dallas Gin, 36 cartons of Trace Vodka, 18 crates of Jambo Ice liquor, 125 litres of ethanol, 3 crates of Viena Ice, 12 crates of Diamond Ice, 8 crates of Jambo Ice, and 10 cartons of BEST Classic. Fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, used to disguise the illegal goods as legitimate, were also seized.

The prime suspect, Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u, who was arrested on-site, is no stranger to the law.

He currently has three pending court cases, all tied to counterfeit alcohol.

Speaking after the raid, NACADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa said the Authority decided to “smoke him out” to send a strong message to other offenders.

“This arrest should serve as a clear warning to all who profit from poisoning our communities. Lazaro has repeatedly attempted to circumvent justice, but his time has run out. Anyone involved in this illicit trade should know their day in court is coming,” Omerikwa declared.

Omerikwa further emphasised that NACADA is fully committed to implementing the directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen on the 100 Days Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against illicit alcohol.

“Today marks the third day since the directive was issued, and as you can see, operations have already been scaled up countrywide. We are leaving no stone unturned in the fight to rid our nation of counterfeit and toxic liquor,” he affirmed.

The crackdown also highlights the urgency of implementing proposals in the recently launched National Alcohol Policy 2025, which prioritises stricter regulation, enhanced enforcement, and consumer protection from harmful alcohol products.

As the multi-agency team intensifies its efforts, today’s bust in Nyeri stands as a clear reminder: the war against illicit alcohol is relentless, and those who profit from it will face the full force of the law.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Vows to Dismantle Cartels in Creative Industry

Kindiki said the govt has prioritized streamlining the sector that has for long been under the siege of unscrupulous individuals.

5 minutes ago

County News

Murkomen warns politicians against incitement as protests flare in Nyandarua

He urged leaders to ensure any demonstrations comply with the law, stressing that organisers must liaise with police in advance to guarantee order.

7 minutes ago

Headlines

Kingi urges Ruto to file complaint on errant senators

Speaker noted, however, that the President's allegations lacked material particulars, including the specific individual senators against whom the allegations of bribery were made.

10 hours ago

Top stories

Murkomen leads multi-agency push to curb Nyandarua livestock theft

Officials say the crime has morphed from open rustling to night-time slaughter in homesteads, with stolen meat allegedly funneled to butcheries through complicit traders—an...

16 hours ago

County News

Nairobi Water Company staffer charged with forging KCSE certificate

Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony was arraigned on Wednesday before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she faced multiple charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property,...

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Rubio rally efforts to anchor Kenya–US ties on trade and investment

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to broaden bilateral ties beyond security and diplomacy, anchoring the relationship on trade, investment, and shared...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We in Parliament are egg thieves, pursue chicken thieves’: Sudi tells Ruto

Sudi questioned why scrutiny is not equally directed at governors, parastatal chiefs, and senior government officials whom he described as the “chicken thieves” in...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju bows out of Jubilee, says he respects party’s new path as outfit rallies behind Matiangi

His exit comes even as Jubilee officials rally behind former Interior CS Fred Matiangi as their preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

21 hours ago