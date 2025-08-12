Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA intensifies war on drugs with Nakuru narcotics bust

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 12 – In a decisive step to combat the scourge of drug abuse, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) carried out a targeted enforcement operation in Bondeni, Nakuru, on the night of 11 August 2025.

The operation, aimed at dismantling narcotics supply chains preying on vulnerable communities, resulted in the arrest of a key suspect and the seizure of illicit substances being distributed to minors.

Acting on intelligence reports, a NACADA-led enforcement team raided a suspected drug den in Bondeni, where they apprehended a lady.

The suspect was found in possession of multiple rolls of cannabis (bhang) and cannabis-laced cookies prepared for distribution.

Investigations revealed that her husband, is the alleged mastermind behind the trafficking ring that supplies narcotics to young children in the area, a practice that poses serious risks to their health and future.

NACADA’s swift action highlights its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking networks and safeguarding communities from exploitation.

The seized contraband, including the cannabis-laced edibles, demonstrates the disturbing tactics traffickers use to lure minors into substance abuse.

Speaking about the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority’s zero-tolerance stance, stating, “We will not rest until every individual involved in the narcotics trade faces the full force of the law.

This arrest is just the beginning; we are pursuing all accomplices to ensure this network is completely dismantled.”

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue to uncover the full extent of the operation and to bring all those involved to justice.

NACADA urges the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities through its toll-free lines, reaffirming its dedication to creating a drug-free society.

This latest crackdown serves as a stern warning to traffickers: NACADA’s enforcement efforts are relentless, and no offender will evade accountability.

The fight against drug abuse is far from over, but with ongoing collaboration between law enforcement and the community, victory is within reach.

