NACADA crackdown nets over 7,000 litres of illicit alcohol

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – In a decisive blow against the illicit alcohol trade, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has confiscated a staggering 7,000 litres of illegal brew and destroyed approximately 70,000 litres of Kangara during a major operation in Kakamega South.

The crackdown, conducted in Saturday, targeted notorious hotspots in Malinya, Sigalagala, and Musingu villages, where sophisticated brewing operations had taken root despite previous enforcement efforts.

The joint operation, led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in collaboration with the Kakamega County Police Command, was launched after weeks of surveillance and community tip-offs.

“This is not just a raid – it’s a surgical strike against the heart of illicit alcohol production in this region,” declared the lead investigator during the operation.

Three suspects were apprehended and are currently being held at Kakamega Police Station, where they face multiple charges related to the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

The scale of the operation became clear as officers uncovered an extensive network of brewing sites, complete with industrial-scale equipment.

Among the items seized and destroyed were 12 large metallic drums, over 500kg of sugar intended for fermentation, and various other brewing paraphernalia.

“These weren’t small-time operations,” noted one officer. “We’re talking about professional setups capable of producing thousands of litres weekly, with distribution networks reaching multiple counties.”

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa emphasised the wider implications of the crackdown: “Today’s operation represents our renewed commitment under the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative. As directed by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, we are intensifying nationwide efforts to eradicate this menace that continues to destroy families and communities.”

The CEO revealed alarming statistics: “Our latest research shows the age of alcohol initiation in Kenya has dropped to just seven years. This is a national emergency that requires urgent, collective action. During these school holidays, we particularly urge parents, teachers, and community leaders to be extra vigilant.”

Dr. Omerikwa issued a stern warning to establishments operating in legal grey areas: “We are coming for all busaa-selling outlets hiding behind questionable licences. No one will be allowed to profit from the destruction of our youth under the guise of legitimate business.” 

The Authority has established multiple reporting channels, including a toll-free number 1192, to facilitate real-time reporting of illegal activities.

Community leaders in Kakamega South welcomed the operation.

“For years, these breweries have been poisoning our youth and fuelling crime,” said a local elder from Musingu village. “We hope this marks the beginning of sustained action, not just a one-time show of force.”

The crackdown comes just weeks after the launch of the National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse, which emphasises multi-agency collaboration and community participation.

NACADA officials confirm that similar operations are planned for other hotspots across the country in the coming weeks, with particular focus on establishments near schools and residential areas.

