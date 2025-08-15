NACADA busts notorious drug trafficker in Kisii, recovers Sh2mn cannabis

KISII, Kenya, Aug 15 – In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), backed by a specialized police unit, Friday conducted a high-stakes operation in Kisii Town, arresting five suspects, including the wife of a fugitive drug kingpin, and seizing cannabis worth Sh2 million.

The raid targeted multiple hideouts linked to a well-established narcotics syndicate, leading to the recovery of a significant stash of cannabis sativa (bhang) as well as counterfeit alcohol from a wines and spirits outlet operated by the suspect.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa revealed that the prime suspect, Geoffrey Nyabira a repeat offender with an ongoing drug trafficking case in Kisii Law Courts, managed to evade arrest but remains a marked man.

“This individual is a notorious trafficker who has defiantly returned to his illicit trade even after our previous raid and court case,” Dr. Omerikwa declared. “Let this be a warning to all drug dealers: NACADA will not relent. We are pursuing Nyabira and his entire network with every resource at our disposal. No stone will be left unturned until this poison is eradicated from our communities.”

Shockingly, sales records retrieved from Nyabira’s residence confirmed that just hours before the raid, he had supplied peddlers with bhang worth over Sh1 million, underscoring the vast scale of his operation.

His wife, among those arrested, is currently detained at Nyanchwa Police Station as authorities tighten the noose around the syndicate.

In a secondary but equally troubling discovery, officers confiscated counterfeit alcoholic beverages from Nyabira’s liquor outlet, raising concerns about the suspect’s diversified illegal enterprises.

Dr. Omerikwa assured the public that Nyabira’s days on the run are numbered. “Our intelligence and enforcement teams are closing in. He will be apprehended, and his entire network will face the full wrath of the law,” he vowed.

The five arrested suspects will be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, as NACADA continues dismantling the supply chain.

Today’s operation sends a clear message: NACADA, in collaboration with security agencies, is escalating its war on narcotics. “We urge the public to report any suspicious activities. Together, we will reclaim our streets from these merchants of destruction,” Dr. Omerikwa concluded. Investigations remain ongoing, with more arrests expected as authorities analyze seized evidence.