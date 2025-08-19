Connect with us

Muturi defended his criticism of abductions and extrajudicial killings, stating that he was fulfilling his duty as a public servant/FILE

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Muturi, Makau differ over new law to compensate protest victims

“With regard to the Makau Mutua-led outfit, I would like to state that all that is needed is the full implementation of the Victim Protection Act, 2014. We don’t need any new legislation as the joint PG is saying. Just google that Act and you will see it has enough provisions to cater for victims of crimes,” Muturi said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has dismissed calls for fresh legislation on compensation for victims of protests, insisting that the existing Victim Protection Act, 2014, is sufficient.

Muturi, who also served as a National Assembly Speaker, argued that what is needed is the full implementation of the law rather than drafting new ones.

His remarks come after Professor Makau Mutua had earlier suggested that Kenya may require new legal frameworks to deal with protests and their aftermath.

“As we speak now, there are cases in court which are being pursued, and we expect that to continue. At the end of our mandate, I think what we will also do is make recommendations about the enactment of protest law, that can be leased by both protesters, but also by police forces, to clarify the conduct of folks on both sides when there is a protest. We will also be making recommendations about police reform, because that is important. And, of course, where necessary, we might make referrals for prosecutions,” said Mutua.

Mutua’s appointment comes after President Ruto announced the creation of a special initiative aimed at addressing the grievances of those injured or who lost loved ones during past protests marked by police brutality. The program, which will run for 120 days, is part of a broader effort to promote national healing and justice.

The framework will address incidents dating back to 2017, covering both members of the public and security personnel harmed during protests.

In a presidential proclamation dated August 8, 2025, Ruto explained that the Executive Office of the President will oversee the program, working in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Treasury, and other relevant state agencies.

The Executive Office of the President will coordinate the process in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Treasury, and other relevant state agencies.

