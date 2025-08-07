Mutai petitions President Ruto to dissolve Kericho County Govt

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 7 – Embattled Kericho Governor, Erick Mutai has petitioned President William Ruto to dissolve the county government under Article 192 of the Constitution.

Mutai pointed out that he is pursuing a constitutional petition for the dissolution due to irreconcilable differences between the executive and the County Assembly.

The Governor added that his administration was collecting signatures to support his call for dissolution.

He said there was a complete breakdown in relations between the executive and the County Assembly which created a hostile and untenable political environment.

Speaking during a press briefing at the county headquarters, Mutai pointed out that governance was impossible under the hostile political environment.

The governor seemed to be exhausted following a second attempt in three years to oust him from office through a motion tabled by by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony.

In the motion tabled before the assembly on Wednesday, Rogony cited governance and accountability issues as the main grounds of Mutai’s ouster

In early September 2024, the same MCA, Rogony tabled an impeachment motion before the Kericho County Assembly on citing constitution violations, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

At that time, the governor pleaded for mercy and went as far as crying in public while asking the County Assembly not to proceed with the impeachment motion.

Mutai got a reprieve after the initial impeachment attempt was dismissed by the Senate on procedural grounds.

This time around, the Governor has taken a different path of action saying that he would not succumb to blackmail by Assembly Speaker Patrick Mutai.

“My administration will not continue in this manner, we will not be held hostage by the County Assembly,” he said.

Mutai said the dissolution would pave way for fresh elections and allow the people a chance to choose their leaders.