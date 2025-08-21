Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Murkomen warns politicians against incitement as protests flare in Nyandarua

He urged leaders to ensure any demonstrations comply with the law, stressing that organisers must liaise with police in advance to guarantee order.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has again warned politicians against inciting violence during protests, saying anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law regardless of status.

Speaking in Nyandarua County, Murkomen said the region has largely been peaceful but recent violent demonstrations had threatened stability. He accused some political organisers of “using and misusing young people to organise violent demonstrations.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CS said security agencies will act firmly against arson and vandalism, noting that offences such as burning police stations, vehicles or private property could attract terrorism-related charges. “If you burn a police station, vehicles and somebody’s supermarket, the only charges that will be brought before the court are those related to terror,” he said.

Murkomen urged leaders to ensure any demonstrations comply with the law, stressing that organisers must liaise with police in advance to guarantee order. He added that law enforcement is ready to provide security for peaceful rallies once proper notification is given, but warned that looting, destruction of property or any violence will not be tolerated.

He further alleged that some individuals inciting youths to violence are being “imported” from outside the county.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nabs Sh17.5mn worth of counterfeit alcohol in Nyeri

The raid targeted Zidane Wines and Spirits, an outlet in Ruring’u linked to notorious counterfeiter Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u.

4 minutes ago

Headlines

Kingi urges Ruto to file complaint on errant senators

Speaker noted, however, that the President's allegations lacked material particulars, including the specific individual senators against whom the allegations of bribery were made.

10 hours ago

Top stories

Murkomen leads multi-agency push to curb Nyandarua livestock theft

Officials say the crime has morphed from open rustling to night-time slaughter in homesteads, with stolen meat allegedly funneled to butcheries through complicit traders—an...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Liquor licensing not the problem, poor enforcement is: Kisumu official to Murkomen

Kisumu faulted remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who during a recent working tour of Central Kenya accused counties of recklessly issuing permits...

17 hours ago

County News

Nairobi Water Company staffer charged with forging KCSE certificate

Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony was arraigned on Wednesday before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she faced multiple charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property,...

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Rubio rally efforts to anchor Kenya–US ties on trade and investment

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to broaden bilateral ties beyond security and diplomacy, anchoring the relationship on trade, investment, and shared...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We in Parliament are egg thieves, pursue chicken thieves’: Sudi tells Ruto

Sudi questioned why scrutiny is not equally directed at governors, parastatal chiefs, and senior government officials whom he described as the “chicken thieves” in...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju bows out of Jubilee, says he respects party’s new path as outfit rallies behind Matiangi

His exit comes even as Jubilee officials rally behind former Interior CS Fred Matiangi as their preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

21 hours ago