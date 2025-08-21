Murkomen warns politicians against incitement as protests flare in Nyandarua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has again warned politicians against inciting violence during protests, saying anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law regardless of status.

Speaking in Nyandarua County, Murkomen said the region has largely been peaceful but recent violent demonstrations had threatened stability. He accused some political organisers of “using and misusing young people to organise violent demonstrations.”

The CS said security agencies will act firmly against arson and vandalism, noting that offences such as burning police stations, vehicles or private property could attract terrorism-related charges. “If you burn a police station, vehicles and somebody’s supermarket, the only charges that will be brought before the court are those related to terror,” he said.

Murkomen urged leaders to ensure any demonstrations comply with the law, stressing that organisers must liaise with police in advance to guarantee order. He added that law enforcement is ready to provide security for peaceful rallies once proper notification is given, but warned that looting, destruction of property or any violence will not be tolerated.

He further alleged that some individuals inciting youths to violence are being “imported” from outside the county.