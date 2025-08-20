Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Murkomen leads multi-agency push to curb Nyandarua livestock theft

Officials say the crime has morphed from open rustling to night-time slaughter in homesteads, with stolen meat allegedly funneled to butcheries through complicit traders—an evolution that complicates enforcement and traceability for regulators and consumers alike.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The government is escalating a multi-agency crackdown on livestock theft in Nyandarua County after rising public outcry over losses that have squeezed household incomes and disrupted local meat supply chains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said several suspects have already been arrested and arraigned, with more expected as operations intensify across hotspot subcounties including Kinangop, Ol Kalou and Ndaragwa. “Cases of livestock theft have significantly reduced,” he noted, crediting coordination between administrative units and residents.

Officials say the crime has morphed from open rustling to night-time slaughter in homesteads, with stolen meat allegedly funneled to butcheries through complicit traders—an evolution that complicates enforcement and traceability for regulators and consumers alike. Murkomen framed the push as both a law-and-order priority and an economic one: stabilising a vital asset base for smallholders and restoring confidence for downstream buyers.

Tensions in the county have been high. Murkomen acknowledged farmer anger, referencing recent unrest in Kinangop Constituency after three suspects accused of cattle theft died while in police custody—an episode that preceded the burning of Ndunyu Njeru Police Station, according to authorities. He urged residents to eschew vigilante reprisals and allow investigators and the courts to build cases that expose wider networks. “No one should take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Beyond livestock theft, the ministry is also probing stolen National ID cards in the area. Replacements are being issued, Murkomen said, warning that anyone found misusing stolen identities will face prosecution.

Why it matters: Livestock remains a key store of value and cash-flow buffer for rural households. Theft spikes translate into income shocks, higher informal security costs, and potential retail price distortions if illicit meat enters the market. A sustained enforcement drive—paired with community reporting, cold-chain audits, and butchery compliance checks—could help restore confidence across the county’s micro-economy while reducing the incentive for criminal networks.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Liquor licensing not the problem, poor enforcement is: Kisumu official to Murkomen

Kisumu faulted remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who during a recent working tour of Central Kenya accused counties of recklessly issuing permits...

56 minutes ago

County News

Nairobi Water Company staffer charged with forging KCSE certificate

Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony was arraigned on Wednesday before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she faced multiple charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property,...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Rubio rally efforts to anchor Kenya–US ties on trade and investment

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to broaden bilateral ties beyond security and diplomacy, anchoring the relationship on trade, investment, and shared...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We in Parliament are egg thieves, pursue chicken thieves’: Sudi tells Ruto

Sudi questioned why scrutiny is not equally directed at governors, parastatal chiefs, and senior government officials whom he described as the “chicken thieves” in...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju bows out of Jubilee, says he respects party’s new path as outfit rallies behind Matiangi

His exit comes even as Jubilee officials rally behind former Interior CS Fred Matiangi as their preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto roots for UN Support Office to back Kenya-led Haiti security mission in a call with Rubio

The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain the multinational mission in Haiti.

8 hours ago

Headlines

JLAC to Prioritise KNCHR nominee Claris Onganga’s Vetting Despite Parliamentary Recess

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – President William Ruto has forwarded the nomination of Claris Awuor Onganga to the National Assembly for approval as Chairperson...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA paid ODM ‘dowry’, Kuria claims, as he warns NADCO will end like BBI

Kuria said the process has been reduced to a transactional pact between Kenya’s two biggest parties.

23 hours ago