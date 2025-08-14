Connect with us

Murkomen: BBC Mai Mahiu Child Trafficking Exposé Based on Falsified Accounts

Investigators say the BBC crew specifically sought underage girls engaged in sex work, but some women allegedly falsified their identities and birth details to appear younger.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused the BBC of basing parts of its explosive Mai Mahiu child sex trafficking documentary on fabricated accounts, saying some women featured in the film falsified their ages to fit the broadcaster’s narrative.

Appearing before the National Assembly plenary, Murkomen said police investigations have established that several interviewees in the viral exposé lied about being minors so they could qualify for a promised foreign sponsorship program allegedly dangled by the BBC crew.

“While cases of child sexual exploitation do exist, it is now apparent that the documentary failed to meet its intended purpose due to falsified information from some interviewees,” the CS told MPs in response to a question from Gilgil MP Martha Wangari.

The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit was deployed immediately after the programme aired, interviewing 14 witnesses, combing all filming locations, and identifying both local and foreign members of the BBC crew. Witnesses told investigators that the journalists promised “substantial payments and lifestyle benefits” in exchange for access to girls.

Among those questioned were women portrayed as victims, leaders of the local sex work network, lodging caretakers, and NGO workers. Investigators say the BBC crew specifically sought underage girls engaged in sex work, but some women allegedly falsified their identities and birth details to appear younger.

Murkomen said the government is also pursuing financial records and call data to map all links in the case, and is still tracing several missing witnesses.

While insisting the BBC’s claims were compromised, the CS admitted sexual exploitation remains rife along the Northern Corridor transport route, where prostitution is openly practiced and hotel access for minors is poorly policed.

He announced an intensified crackdown, including victim rescues, safe shelter placement, psychosocial and medical care, and long-term rehabilitation programmes.

“Security teams have clear instructions to take decisive action against all forms of child sexual exploitation and trafficking,” Murkomen said.

