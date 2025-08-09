Connect with us

Mudavadi rallies Malava women to elect trustworthy leader in November 27 by-election

Mudavadi said he will continue engaging different stakeholders from Western Kenya as he seeks to shape the political journey for the Mulembe nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has challenged women from Malava Constituency to lead in electing a visionary and trustworthy leader in the forthcoming by election.

Mudavadi who is the patron of the people of Malava ahead of the November 27th mini polls said he is ready to engage the electorate and help them get the leader Malava deserves to carry on with the legacy of the late MP, Malulu Injendi.

“The change and progress for Malava largely lies within your hands as women. No struggle can ever succeed without the participation of women side by side with men” Mudavadi explained to over 100 women professionals and business ladies from Malava who visited him at his Nairobi office.

He said Malava has a good history in producing trustworthy leaders and this time round it should not be of any difference.

“Over the years Malava has been known to have good leaders who mean well for the people. I urge you to help us get a leader and one who will be trusted with the well being of the people of Malava. Don’t gamble with the exercise ahead of of you.” Mudavadi cautioned.

He said a UDA victory in Malava will have a greater impact on the development track record for the people of Malava since President William Ruto has alot of confidence in the people of Malava.

He added that the people of Western Kenya have a lot to benefit from Ruto’s administration and they should demonstrate through the Malava mini polls that they still stand firmly within the government.

“We have to position ourselves well in this government. We help President Ruto to win in 2027 so that we craft our next agenda as a region looking at a bigger picture and having a wider footing,” the PCS said.

Mudavadi said he will continue engaging different stakeholders from Western Kenya as he seeks to shape the political journey for the Mulembe nation.

“We want to revive our agricultural sector, we want to build our businesses, we want our children to get good education, we want better healthcare and all this will call for proper collaboration, you women taking the centre stage,” Mudavadi challenged the women.

