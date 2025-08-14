Mudavadi meets religious leaders from Malava, urges them to preach peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has emphasized on the need for political and religious leaders to work together in transforming the nation.

Mudavadi noted the importance of such collaborations in fostering national unity, peace and stability.

He described religious and interfaith organizations as pillars of promoting national cohesion.

“We should not take the peace and unity of our country for granted, if Kenyans witness the happening in our neighbouring countries, then they will appreciate the peace we enjoy back home. The democratic space we enjoy is very important. Let us not be divided by tribalism.” he noted.

Mudavadi spoke when he met more than 40 religious and interfaith leaders at his Nairobi office, where he reminded the clergy that they are bearers of the message of hope for the nation.

The delegation was led by the Chairman, Malava Interfaith Council, Bishop Elly Taliti, Rev. Fr. Vincent Sanga who is the Secretary and Asha Juma the SUPKEM women representative in Kakamega.

“You have a noble obligation as the foundation of good decision making since you hold crucial positions of authority and guidance as religious leaders.” added Mudavadi.

He urged the leaders to help Malava people make a wise decision in the forthcoming by election whose date has been announced by the IEBC to be on 27th November, 2025.

“It is important for political leaders to have a candid conversation with religious leaders. IEBC has announced the date, and we want the people of Malava to get the leader they deserve.” he said.

“As religious leaders ask yourselves which qualities of a leaders does Malava people deserve. Does the church want a leader who is not trustworthy and honest?” Mudavadi posed.

Mudavadi has consistently been seen as President William Ruto’s trusted ally with his long-standing involvement in the country’s political landscape and has been tasked to lead the UDA campaigns for the Malava by election.

He told the religious leaders, as the patron of the people of Malava until they get a new Member of Parliament, he will guide them towards the right direction.

“I have not met you to try and force anything or anybody on you and the people of Malava. The people will have to make a conscious decision on the leader they want and whom they deserve.” noted the Prime CS.

“My plea is that since you the people of Malava have been in government, give us a good leader under the UDA ticket.” he added.

Through the religious leaders, Mudavadi urged the electorate to focus on the good relationship that President Ruto had with the late MP Malulu Injendi and reflect on the projects and support that the national government was actualizing in Malava.

He said as any other region in Kenya, Malava should not be left behind because of voting in bad leadership in November.

“I want the electorate of Malava to look at the bigger picture and aim at the future. Whom do you want to fit in the shoes of the late Malulu? Do you want an MP who will lazy around and concentrate on rhetoric instead of development?” posed Mudavadi.

“Look beyond the by election, look beyond 2027 as a people and a region and give President Ruto someone he will have faith in and trust. We want a leader that the President will be ready to work with to complete the projects initiated by Malulu.” he added.

He reminded them that President Ruto means well for the people of Malava and they should show him they are behind his agenda as he worked and walked with Malulu in trust and faith to deliver for Malava and Kenya.

“Malulu was a very forthright and focused leader. He was a vice chair of the education committee in Parliament. Now, the Kenya Kwanza government has allocated 25% representing 702 billion shillings in the budget to the education sector. You need to look for a leader who will work with government for the education standards and infrastructure in Malava to benefit from this education kitty.” explained Mudavadi.

“We want you to get someone who will pick up very fast since we have lost a lot of time and we need to catch up with other constituencies as far as actualization of the projects is concerned. Let’s look at our agriculture also, what do we want?” he said.

Mudavadi urged the people of Malava through the religious leaders to have a self-reflection and concentrate on the forthcoming by election without being distracted by political sideshows.

“This exercise is not going to be a joke. Take it as a very serious exercise. You need to elect a leader who will serve all the people of Malava, irrespective of your clan or tribe and more so a leader who will serve with dignity and integrity and reflect the face of Kenya when he goes to parliament to legislate for this great country.” Mudavadi noted.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary called on the religious leaders to be at the forefront in helping to preach and ensure that the campaigns are peaceful from the beginning to the voting day.

“Any candidate relying on violence and political extremism in advancing his/her course should be condemned. We all want peace and unity for the people of Malava and the country.” he said.

This is among many other engagements that Mudavadi has held with various stakeholders from Malava Constituency, and he has affirmed that the same will continue for the rest of Western Kenya moving forward.